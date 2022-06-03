Man dies while scuba diving in Lake Minnetonka

ORONO, Minn. — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says a diver who was reported missing while scuba diving in Lake Minnetonka Friday has died. The sheriff's office says the Hennepin County Water Patrol, Long...
COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting at an apartment complex in Coon Rapids, Minnesota on Monday evening left one person dead and another hurt. Police responded at 4:49 p.m. to the Spring House apartments on Springbrook Drive NW for the reports of shots fired inside the apartment building.
MEDFORD, Minn. (KTTC) – Two teenagers were found dead Friday in a residence in Medford, Minnesota. According to Steele County Sheriff’s Office, it responded to a suspicious incident in the 200 block of 1st Street NW at 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, assistance was requested from the Bureau of...
RED WING, Minn. — One of four children pulled from the water near Ole Miss Marina on the Mississippi River Friday remains hospitalized, following a crash between a barge and boat. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says 5-year-old Vincent Koenig is still in the ICU at Mayo Clinic's pediatrics...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man drowned Friday while scuba diving in Lake Minnetonka. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said the water patrol, police and DNR responded around noon to reports of a diver missing in Maxwell Bay, at the northern end of the lake near Orono. The man was diving with a partner.
Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras caught a scary incident on Interstate-35 in Minnesota. The YouTube page MN Crime shared the video. They stated that the pickup truck was vacant and abandoned in the middle lane of the freeway. This happened on I-35 near Forest Lake (about 127 miles away from Duluth).
(FOX 9) - A search for a missing diver in Lake Minnetonka led to a rescue and the person being pronounced dead on Friday. At around 12 p.m., the Hennepin County Water Patrol, Long Lake fire and Orono police departments were dispatched to a missing scuba diver in Maxwell Bay on Lake Minnetonka.
A Coon Rapids area woman was killed in a 2 vehicle accident this morning in Anoka County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident involved a 2013 Peterbilt Semi. The driver of the semi was taken to hospital, and treated for injuries troopers at the scene describe as Non-life Threatening.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 21-year-old University of Minnesota student.
Abdi Ali, of Prior Lake, was reported missing on June 1. He hasn’t been seen or heard from after posting to social media that day at about 6:20 a.m.
Abdi Ali (credit: Teresa McFarland)
He is believed to have been near the 10th Street Bridge by Dinkytown and the U of M’s east bank campus that morning.
Ali is said to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Call 911 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (WCCO) — A head-on crash Saturday morning in western Wisconsin left two drivers dead and one passenger injured.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before noon on the 2000 block of STH 65 in Star Prairie, which is roughly 50 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
Investigators say that 26-year-old Louis Lazano, of Centuria, was traveling north on the road when his SUV crossed the center line and slammed into a southbound pickup driven by 53-year-old Eric Willey, of Osceola.
Both drivers died at the scene. Neither of them was wearing a seat belt.
Officials say these deaths mark the seventh and eighth traffic fatalities in St. Croix County so far this year.
“This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost five people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last six days,” said Sheriff Scott L. Knudson, in a statement.
A passenger in Willey’s pickup, a 50-year-old woman, was hurt. Emergency crews brought her to Westfields Hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.
The crash remains under investigation.
(Sartell, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota responded to a report of gunshots fired over the weekend. According to the report, on Sunday afternoon Sartell officers were called to shots fired in the 400 block of 3rd Street South in Sartell. Officials say when law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, the...
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A semi-truck driver ran a red light and hit an SUV, killing the driver, according to authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the crash happened at 4:32 a.m. on June 6. A semi-truck, driven by a 37-year-old man from East Bethel, was driving southbound on Highway 65 near the intersection of 109th Avenue Northeast when he ran a red light, hitting an SUV, which was being driven eastbound on 109th Avenue Northeast.
MINNEAPOLIS — A disturbing video shows scattering people and gunshots just outside the University of Minnesota campus over the weekend and is still spreading on social media. "We heard like 30 to 40 gunshots and then we just ran around the back," said Bryce Layton, a student who just...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A child was hospitalized Friday evening after a boat crashed into a barge on the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near the Ole Miss Marina in Reg Wing, located roughly 65 miles southeast of Minneapolis. Investigators say the boat was having mechanical issues on the water and was unable to move out of the barge’s path.
The collision sent a man and four children into the water. While all of the children were wearing life jackets, one of them needed emergency help at the scene and was brought to a local hospital via ambulance. The child’s condition is not known.
The man and the three other children were treated at the scene and released.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a recreational fire got out of control in the west metro, leading to a grass fire Friday afternoon along the eastern edge of Lake Minnetonka.
The Wayzata Fire Department says the fire started as something like a campfire and spread to dry grass in a swamp in Woodland, a town along Wayzata Bay. Nearly the entire swamp burned amid the dry and windy conditions, with about 75 acres of land left charred and blackened.
(credit: CBS)
No firefighters were hurt battling the flames, and there have been no reports of any other injuries. While one walkway leading to a dock was destroyed, no buildings were damaged.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fire.
PRINCETON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Sherburne County teacher has resigned, after school surveillance footage appeared to show her hitting a 2nd grader with a hockey stick. In the video, students are seen placing their hockey sticks in a pile. Eight-year-old Easton Johnson can be seen tossing his hockey stick into the pile. The teacher quickly picks it up and throws it at him, resulting in the boy losing a tooth.
HILLTOP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was shot in a small Twin Cities suburb Saturday evening, and another man was arrested in connection with the incident.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to the 4700 block of Central Avenue Northeast in Hilltop around 7:45 p.m.
Officers learned a shooting occurred inside an apartment building, but they were unable to locate anyone with injuries. The sheriff’s office said a man later showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition.
Police also learned a vehicle left the scene after the shooting. Officers found that vehicle and arrested the man occupying it. He is being held at the Anoka County Jail awaiting charges.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Hilltop is a city of less than 800 people that lies within Columbia Heights.
Law enforcement officers across Minnesota will soon be better equipped to respond to medical emergencies, thanks to a $18.8 million grant awarded to the U of M Medical School. The grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust will fund a 3-year project that aims to purchase 8,300 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and put them in law enforcement vehicles in communities that currently do not have one. The money will also train officers and first responders to properly use the devices on patients suffering from cardiac arrest.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot Sunday night.
The boy’s parents brought him to North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound that was apparently life-threatening, police said. He was in stable condition as of early Monday morning.
(credit: CBS)
Police said he was likely hit by gunfire near 23rd and Sheridan avenues in north Minneapolis.
The shooting is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS — A young man the Ramsey County sheriff once referred to as "public enemy number one" has struck a plea deal for his role in a 10-day crime spree that involved victims from at least 15 communities across the metro. Kashawn Wertman agreed to plead guilty to a...
MINNEAPOLIS — A young child is in the hospital after being shot in Minneapolis Sunday evening. Minneapolis police said in a press release that officers from the 4th precinct were alerted to the shooting in the Willard Hay neighborhood when a 3-year-old boy was brought into North Memorial Medical Center just before 8:45 p.m. on June 5.
Comments / 0