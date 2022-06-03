ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Community organization feeding those in need looks to expand, say more people need help

By Jessica Ranck
 3 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Prices are going up just about everywhere and now they’re impacting some of North Little Rock’s most vulnerable.

Arkansas Community Advocates are looking to expand their ‘Meals on the Move’ program after they’ve seen a jump in the need for food.

“People were having trouble getting groceries before the gas prices went up, even before the pandemic,” said ACA volunteer Paul Bailey. “It’s worse now and it’s getting worse every day.”

Prices are going up at the grocery store, forcing shoppers to make cutbacks to afford their items.

“I just feel like everybody’s kind of struggling right now,” said Bailey.

Every Tuesday, ACA feeds the homeless in the Metro area. Bailey says typically there are leftovers. This week though, the team came up short.

Arkansas Hunger Relief receives $500,000 to help those in need

“We ran short almost 20 and had to run down to Rally’s and had to buy 20 cheeseburgers,” said Bailey.

Bailey says the amount of people seeking food is going up. He says it’s a direct correlation with prices down aisles.

“We’re all just a few paychecks away from being out there with the unhoused people ourselves,” said Bailey.

Bailey says it’s time for people to step up and help those in need.

“We can’t wait for the government or whoever you think is going to fix this, we just all need to ban together and fix it ourselves,” said Bailey.

Arkansas Community Advocates is looking to expand their programs to meet a growing need.

They are currently looking for volunteers. To look for volunteer opportunities go to ArkansasCommunityAdvocates.gov

Plant-based foods chef planning for expansion

The wins are building for Alicia Watson, chef and owner of Little Rock-based culinary wellness company Vito and Vera. She said her most recent win on Food Network TV show “Big Restaurant Bet” won’t change her plans to invest winnings to expand her plant-based prepared meals business across the state, including Northwest Arkansas.
Community Policy