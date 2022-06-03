Yankees Acquire Jake Bauers From Reds

New York sent cash considerations back to Cincinnati in the deal for the left-handed hitter

The Yankees acquired left-handed hitter Jake Bauers from the Cincinnati Reds for cash considerations on Friday afternoon, the team announced.

Bauers, 26, was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In 29 games this season with Triple-A Louisville, in the Reds organization, Bauers hit .135 (13-for-96) with seven runs, three home runs, 12 RBI, 19 walks and four stolen bases. Over three seasons in the Majors, Bauers is a .213 hitter with 27 homers, 110 RBI and -0.6 bWAR.

He has experience in the corner outfield spots in addition to first base.

The former seventh-round pick began his MLB career with the Rays in 2018, hitting .201/.316/.384 as a rookie. That offseason, Bauers was involved in the three-team deal that sent Edwin Encarnación to Seattle, Carlos Santana to Cleveland and Yandy Díaz to Tampa Bay.

Bauers proceeded to play in a career-high 117 games with Cleveland in 2019, batting .226/.312/.371 with 12 home runs. He hit for the cycle on June 14.

Since then, the California native has struggled to secure a spot on a big-league roster. Bauers spent the pandemic-shortened season in 2020 at Cleveland's alternate site before he was designated for assignment in June of 2021. The Mariners picked him up a few days later. The lefty finished his age-25 season with 72 games in Seattle, hitting .220 with a .572 OPS.

Bauers elected free agency at the conclusion of the 2021 season, but couldn't make the big-league club with Cincinnati.

The left-handed hitter will join a slew of notable ex-MLB players in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Bauers will compete alongside first basemen Greg Bird and Ronald Guzmán, infielders Derek Dietrich and José Peraza along with outfielders Ender Inciarte and Ryan LaMarre.

Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro is also playing for the RailRiders, working back from a latissimus dorsi strain that landed him on the injured list last month.

