Bitcoin has been marking multiple weeks of consecutive red closes. This has been the case for the last two months when the leading cryptocurrency had seen 9 consecutive weeks of red closes. Unsurprisingly, this had pained a very bearish image for the digital asset. However, it seems the tide has begun to turn as bitcoin has now ended its streak. A break above $30,000 in the early hours of Monday put BTC in its first weekly close in more than two months.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO