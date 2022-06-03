ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Conference final: Lightning-Rangers Game 2 live updates

By Frank Pastor
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Lightning left wing Steven Stamkos (91), right, tangles with New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the second period of Game 1 Wednesday in New York City. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

The Lightning will try to even the Eastern Conference final at one game apiece when they play the Rangers in Game 2 tonight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

New York leads the best-of-seven series 1-0 after a 6-2 victory Wednesday in Game 1.

The Lightning are expected to be without center Brayden Point for a sixth straight game after he sustained a lower-body injury during Game 7 of the opening-round series against the Maple Leafs.

Follow our live updates throughout the game, starting at 8 p.m.:

Pregame scouting report

Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) practices Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Was it as bad as it looked?

Well, yeah, mostly.

Aside from the first period, which they played relatively well and left with the score tied, the Lightning deserved every bit of their 6-2 loss to the Rangers Wednesday in Game 1, putting them in a one-game hole in the best-of-seven series that will send the winner to the Stanley Cup final.

New York’s ability to get through the neutral zone quickly and cleanly put Tampa Bay on its heels, and its forecheck forced the Lightning into uncharacteristic mistakes. The result was more goals-against in one game than Tampa Bay had allowed in its previous five combined (four).

Whether it was rust from the nine days between games or simply a lack of execution, the Lightning know they must turn things around in a hurry against a Rangers team that has scored 17 goals over its past three games.

Fortunately, that’s just what Tampa Bay does.

Going back to the round-robin games in the 2020 postseason, the Lightning have won 17 straight games immediately following a playoff loss, an NHL record.

That includes a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the opening round, at which point it looked like Toronto might score times shorthanded than Tampa Bay would score period in the series.

If there’s one thing this team doesn’t do, it’s panic.

It has veteran voices all around the locker room and a profusion of playoff experience to help it weather the ups and downs of sports’ longest and most grueling postseason.

It also has toughness, resilience and a strong will to win, which allows it to overcome the attrition that comes from playing four rounds of physically demanding, tightly contested, emotionally draining games over the two-month struggle that is the NHL postseason.

Individual series are about adjustments, both tactically and mentally. The Lightning know how to self-correct, putting a bad game behind them and moving on to the next one. Can they make the on-ice changes necessary to counter what the Rangers did in Game 1 and get back to the high standard of play that they’ve created for themselves, particularly on defense, over the past three postseasons?

History says they will, but believing it and doing it are two different things.

We’ll find out together, starting at 8 p.m., as Tampa Bay aims to even the conference final at one game apiece and move within three victories of advancing to a third straight Stanley Cup final.

Game night scene

