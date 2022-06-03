Lakeview tops Grant Union for Oregon 2A/1A softball championship

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Softball Player of the Week for May 30-June 5 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. We’ll send a free SBLive T-shirt to the winner of the poll! Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 ...
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Matthew Gretler's go-ahead solo home run in the seventh was the difference as Oregon State baseball takes down Vanderbilt, 7-6, to advance to the Super Regional. The Beavers were trailing 3-2 before scoring four runs in the fifth inning capped off by a Jacob Melton two-run home...
One day before they were set to be played, the Oregon School Activities Association announced that the title games for Class 6A and 4A baseball would be moved to later in the day on Tuesday. The championship game for Class 4A baseball between La Grande and Hidden Valley will now...
Following the 700-prospect Northwest Showcase camp at Western Oregon University, several athletes took the opportunity to check out the Oregon Ducks and/or Oregon State Beavers. For Manteca High School (California) star Blake Nichelson, that meant a third trip to Eugene to see the Oregon Ducks up ...
EUGENE, Ore -- The OSAA Softball State Championship Games that were scheduled to be played Saturday at Jane Sanders Stadium have been postponed due to inclement weather. The 4A matchup between Marist Catholic and Cascade will now be played at 3 p.m. Tuesday. (originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday) The...
UPDATE - Florida edge-rusher Zakaih Saez commits to Oregon State Beavers The Oregon State Beavers hosted a big collection of official visitors over the weekend, and the early reviews are positive. In fact, it sounds as though Oregon State picked up a key commitment from one of its visitors. ...
The Northwest Showcase brought more than 700 campers to Western Oregon University to display their talents for more than two dozen college football coaches. Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and Oregon State Beavers coach Jonathan Smith were guest speakers at the event, but coaches from California, ...
The Oregon State Beaver softball team lost two straight at the Women’s College World Series at Oklahoma City, OK. OSU lost to Florida 7-1 on Thursday and then lost to Arizona 3-1 on Friday. The Beavers end the season with a 39-22 record. Ducks Fall in Louisville Regional. UO...
By René Ferrán | Photos by Taylor Balkom KEIZER — One month ago, the Crescent Valley baseball team stood 10-9, having lost four consecutive games in Mid-Willamette Conference play and floundering in the standings. On Saturday morning, after the Raiders dodged the raindrops at soggy ...
Class of 2023 Kentridge High School (Washington) tight end Dorian Thomas has been committed to the Oregon State Beavers since late November. But he's hardly a lock to end up in Corvallis. Following stellar showings at Oklahoma and Texas camps, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound pass-catcher said he is open to ...
Prior to this weekend's official visit to Oregon State University, St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Florida) defensive standout Zakaih Saez believed it was likely to be his future home. But it wasn't until he saw the relaxed comfort his parents experienced on the trip, playing spades with the ...
The Oregon high school boys lacrosse all-star game took place Saturday at Wilsonville High School. Here's a look back at the event through the photography of Taylor Balkom. — Meet the top lacrosse stars of 2022: Part 1 | Part 2
Class of 2024 Yelm High School (Washington) linebacker Isaiah Patterson had a "wow" moment on the recruiting trail last month when he added his first scholarship offer from the Oregon Ducks. Following that offer, multiple college football programs reached out, signaling that the 6-foot-2, 210-pound ...
Oregon State baseball bounced back with an impressive display on Saturday evening in the Corvallis regional. After a precarious extra-inning win against New Mexico State, the Beavs looked vulnerable as hosts of the Corvallis regional. On Saturday they bounced back in a big way jumping out to an 8-0 lead against the San Diego Toreros. In a rainy night in Corvallis the Beavers cruised the rest of the night to stay unbeaten in their regional.
Bend is one of the cities that will have totally new flexibility for parking requirements if the Land Conservation and Development Commission approves the Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules in July. | Andy Melton / Flickr. Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission is in the process of approving a major...
Willamette Riverkeeper, a Portland-based group, wants Oregon state environmental regulators to make rules declaring riverside trash to be in violation of the federal Clean Water Act. The organization announced on Friday that it had petitioned the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and its governing board, the Environmental Quality Commission,...
Registration has opened for summer and fall terms at Oregon Coast Community College. Summer is a great time to catch up on credits or take an interesting course for fun. Summer 2022 classes include U.S. Government, World Regional Geography, American Indian History, Literature of Science Fiction, Disc Golf, Surfing, and more. Summer term begins July 5 and ends August 20. For Fall 2022, students can expect a robust lineup of classes, activities, and events. Fall term will include a wider selection of courses including computer science, Japanese Culture, Environmental Literature, Disc Golf, Surfing, and much more. Fall term begins September 26 and ends December 10.
