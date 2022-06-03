ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorebook Live

Lakeview tops Grant Union for Oregon 2A/1A softball championship

By JD Humburg
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jr7ci_0fzwm8SK00

Lakeview defeated Grant Union/Prairie City 5-3 on Friday at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene to claim the Class 2A/1A Oregon high school softball state championship.

See the full story and photo gallery here .

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

Beavers defeat Vanderbilt, advance to Super Regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Matthew Gretler's go-ahead solo home run in the seventh was the difference as Oregon State baseball takes down Vanderbilt, 7-6, to advance to the Super Regional. The Beavers were trailing 3-2 before scoring four runs in the fifth inning capped off by a Jacob Melton two-run home...
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Oregon#Lakeview#High School#Jane Sanders#Highschoolsports#Sports
kezi.com

Softball state championship games postponed

EUGENE, Ore -- The OSAA Softball State Championship Games that were scheduled to be played Saturday at Jane Sanders Stadium have been postponed due to inclement weather. The 4A matchup between Marist Catholic and Cascade will now be played at 3 p.m. Tuesday. (originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday) The...
EUGENE, OR
Scorebook Live

Oregon State Beavers ready to add football commitment

UPDATE - Florida edge-rusher Zakaih Saez commits to Oregon State Beavers The Oregon State Beavers hosted a big collection of official visitors over the weekend, and the early reviews are positive. In fact, it sounds as though Oregon State picked up a key commitment from one of its visitors.  ...
BEAVERTON, OR
oregontoday.net

OSU SB/UO & OSU BB, June 6

The Oregon State Beaver softball team lost two straight at the Women’s College World Series at Oklahoma City, OK. OSU lost to Florida 7-1 on Thursday and then lost to Arizona 3-1 on Friday. The Beavers end the season with a 39-22 record. Ducks Fall in Louisville Regional. UO...
CORVALLIS, OR
buildingthedam.com

Oregon State cruises past San Diego, 12-3

Oregon State baseball bounced back with an impressive display on Saturday evening in the Corvallis regional. After a precarious extra-inning win against New Mexico State, the Beavs looked vulnerable as hosts of the Corvallis regional. On Saturday they bounced back in a big way jumping out to an 8-0 lead against the San Diego Toreros. In a rainy night in Corvallis the Beavers cruised the rest of the night to stay unbeaten in their regional.
PLANetizen

Oregon to Reform Parking Requirements in 61 Cities

Bend is one of the cities that will have totally new flexibility for parking requirements if the Land Conservation and Development Commission approves the Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules in July. | Andy Melton / Flickr. Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission is in the process of approving a major...
hh-today.com

Riverside trash would be a federal offense

Willamette Riverkeeper, a Portland-based group, wants Oregon state environmental regulators to make rules declaring riverside trash to be in violation of the federal Clean Water Act. The organization announced on Friday that it had petitioned the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and its governing board, the Environmental Quality Commission,...
OREGON STATE
newslincolncounty.com

The Future is Bright and Shiney at Oregon Coast Community College

Registration has opened for summer and fall terms at Oregon Coast Community College. Summer is a great time to catch up on credits or take an interesting course for fun. Summer 2022 classes include U.S. Government, World Regional Geography, American Indian History, Literature of Science Fiction, Disc Golf, Surfing, and more. Summer term begins July 5 and ends August 20. For Fall 2022, students can expect a robust lineup of classes, activities, and events. Fall term will include a wider selection of courses including computer science, Japanese Culture, Environmental Literature, Disc Golf, Surfing, and much more. Fall term begins September 26 and ends December 10.
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy