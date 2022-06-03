Lakeview tops Grant Union for Oregon 2A/1A softball championship

Oregon State baseball bounced back with an impressive display on Saturday evening in the Corvallis regional. After a precarious extra-inning win against New Mexico State, the Beavs looked vulnerable as hosts of the Corvallis regional. On Saturday they bounced back in a big way jumping out to an 8-0 lead against the San Diego Toreros. In a rainy night in Corvallis the Beavers cruised the rest of the night to stay unbeaten in their regional.

2 DAYS AGO