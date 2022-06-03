Newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter provides Anaheim customers with more shopping options

With gas prices over $6 a gallon, Mercy Macharia picked up nothing extra on her Target run in Anaheim."I really wanted makeup for myself but for real," she said. "I'd rather stop today and just think about it some other time because I have to fill up my gas today." Other shoppers shared the same story, having their wish lists unfulfilled and skipping out on the small stuff because of gas prices."I saw a spatula I liked and I thought 'No I can't get it,'" said Anaheim resident Micki Rediess. "I like interesting tools for my kitchen and thought 'No can't get it,' [and] passed it up."When it comes to the fun stuff, whether it's for the kids or oneself, the motto these days for many is to toss those aside as soaring gas prices east into many people's savings. "Doing a lot less for those extra activities and things like that to save money," said Anaheim resident Rebecca Mugica. "Finding deals and places to go that aren't so expensive."Rising food prices have also set shoppers back as their tab at the grocery store continues to grow."We need to cut down and go to cheaper that's unhealthy," said Anaheim resident Judy Marenco.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO