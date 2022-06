OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few heavy thunderstorms develop right over parts of the metro this afternoon dropping anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rainfall in a very short period of time. Some minor flooding was reported in spots, and a Flash Flood Warning is in effect in Omaha until 8:15pm. Now that the heavy rain has ended, any flooding issues should subside quickly. Update at 7pm: The Flash Flood Warning has been cancelled.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO