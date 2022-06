The Edmonton Oilers are down 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals against the Colorado Avalanche, and the team may have just been handed a death blow ahead of Game 4. Tensions flared in Game 3 after Evander Kane injured Nazem Kadri with a dirty hit less than a minute into the game. Kadri did not return to the contest and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the series. As a result of the malicious hit, Kane is set to face a one-game suspension, according to NHL Player Safety.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO