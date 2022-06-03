ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plan Your Weekend: June 9 to 12, 2022

By Gabi De la Rosa
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, June 9 to Sunday, June 12, 2022. From sports, to food and drink festivals, and ample concerts there is no shortage of fun to be had in the city this week. Add an Event, Offer...

Comments / 1

🔒These 15 memberships to Houston, Texas’ best attractions are worth the price for your summer plans

HOUSTON – Trying to find something great to do this summer or a gift for someone in your life who’s impossible to shop for?. Consider experiences -- a year of access to great places, fun and adventure that makes sense for entertainment this summer. As a gift item, give something your loved one might not splurge on themselves. Maybe tickets someplace they’ve never been or something they’ve never done.
Where To Watch A Drive In Movie: Houston

HOUSTON — Today is National Drive-In Movie Day. The first drive-in theater was opened on June 6, 1933, by Richard M. Hollingshead Jr. in Pennsauken, New Jersey. The Camden Drive-In invited movie-goers to park their cars and watch a movie for the cost of 25 cents a car and an extra 25 cents a person. Hollingshead was reportedly inspired to create the concept by his mother, who found traditional movie theater seats to be uncomfortable.
5 Must Do Things in College Station

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. First coming to life when the Houston and Texas Central...
HOUSTON, TX
Celebrate summer 2022 in Baytown near Houston with fun events including free concerts, fireworks, waterpark activities & more!

Looking for things to do in the Houston area this summer? Baytown, Texas, located just 30 minutes east of Houston, offers local opportunities for fun and escape all summer long! There’s live entertainment, delicious food, July 4th parade, fireworks, summer camps for kids, and waterpark activities!!! Check out all the details and make plans to visit Baytown, Texas this summer!
Live with Queen Latifah In Houston!

Friday on Houston Life, we’re live on location with Queen Latifah! Courtney, Derrick, Joe and Lauren will show her Houston hospitality. We’ll interview her live and we’ll get a sneak-peak behind the scenes of her stage. Houston Life is on the road with Queen Latifah, Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Take a dip with day passes to hotel & resort pools around Houston

Jump into some summer fun with a day pass to pools, patios, and outdoor spaces at hotels and resorts around Houston. We’re officially into summer in Houston, which makes finding the best spots around town to cool off and enjoy a dip in the pool a high priority. But fear not, because Houston is home to dozens of pools and places to unwind at its many hotels and resorts around town.
Texas Folklife presents 33rd Annual Accordion Kings & Queens Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Texas Folklife presents the 33rd annual Accordion Kings & Queens concert. The event features a lineup of the best in Texas accordion music genres, including Norteño, Zydeco, Cajun, and more. Performers include Houston-based Norteño superstars Las Fenix, Zydeco act RJ & Kreole Smoove, Grammy nominated Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours, and Texas Folklife’s 2022 Big Squeeze champions in Conjunto, Zydeco, Polka and Cajun categories.
Houston hobbits beware: The Morgoth Burger is here

HOUSTON – Meet the massive Morgoth Burger from Houston’s own Hobbit Café. The burger -- named after a Dark Lord in J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary literary world -- is four patties, four slices of thick bacon, four slices of cheese and a smoked jalapeño boudin link that’s skewered with a jalapeño popper, fried pickles and a cheese shrimp roll.
HIDDEN GEM: Smither Park

HOUSTON — Chances are, even if you’ve never been to this week’s Hidden Gem, you’ve seen pictures of it on social media. Smither Park is one of the most photographed places in Houston. "It’s Houston’s first art park," shares Jonathan Beitler with The Orange Show Center...
An Alternative to Weight Loss Surgery

The Houston Endocrine Center is a weight loss clinic in Houston that offers a variety of weight loss surgeries. The center has been providing the best weight loss surgery services in the country for over 20 years. The clinic is well-known for its expertise in weight management and for offering many different surgical options to help patients achieve their goals. Houston Endocrine Center is a leading provider of bariatric surgery, which includes gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, and gastric banding procedures. .Houston Endocrine Center also offers non-surgical weight loss and wellness options such as diet and exercise, custom meal plans, nutritional counseling and more. Houston Endocrine Center is a leading provider of bariatric surgery, which includes gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, and gastric banding procedures.
Top 5 Games & Sports Events in Houston This Week: June 6 to 12, 2022

Snag a seat to these must-see games and sports events around Houston from Monday, June 6 to Sunday, June 12, 2022. This week, the baseball diamond is where a lot of action is taking place in Houston, with promotional giveaways that include jerseys and bobbleheads, plus fireworks on Friday. PNC...
Houston Life Prize Wheel June 2022 Official Contest Rules

General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC 2 and Houston Life (“Station”), Total Wine, and Mastro’s Steakhouse (the “Sponsors”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
Four can’t miss Third Ward food trucks to try this summer ￼

HOUSTON, TX– May 31, 2022: Food Trucks have become a staple of outdoor dining and some of Houston’s most enticing flavors are now being created by chefs, cooks and entrepreneurs in their small, mobile kitchens on wheels. On Almeda Road in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, there are four...
