Guilford County, NC

Guilford County leaders declare gun violence public health issue

By Daniel Pierce
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zbaf_0fzwiwCt00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Gun violence is now being treated as a public health issue in Guilford County after county commissioners made the declaration on Thursday to combat an issue that has become an almost daily occurrence for the county.

The declaration was introduced by Commissioner Carly Cooke after she witnessed firsthand an active shooter training scenario inside of her child’s class.

The declaration will allow the Guilford County Health Department to bring in its resources to study the root causes of gun violence much like it would cancer, heart disease and infant mortality rates in various parts of the county.

“The outcome demonstrating the effectiveness of these strategies are monitored, and modifications and improvements are made if needed,” County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann told commissioners on Thursday.

The declaration has anti-gun violence organizations that are operated through the city of Greensboro another platform to secure funding.

Cure Violence leader Ingram Bell told FOX8 that she had already drafted an email to discuss ways commissioners can help.

“Hopefully with the county saying that violence is a public health issue…that will help us be able to spread out and help more target areas because it’s needed in our city,” she said.

Cure Violence was introduced to Greensboro around four years ago.

With a team of seven individuals, it has helped to reduce violence in the two major areas it operates out of in the city of Greensboro: Smith Homes and along the Martin Luther King Jr. corridor.

Bell said that her crews are constantly called to help intervene with individuals who are close to considering committing a violent act.

“We can start having those conversations…where those hot spots are, and we’ll be able to spread to where those hot spots are if we get more funding,” she explained.

A task force is also being created to help identify the various organizations that already exist within the county to examine areas that the groups overlap or cracks within them where areas or individuals are falling through.

County commissioners are also looking at other financial opportunities that exist to help organizations expand and succeed.

There is also a grant being drafted that would add more resources to the health department to provide health education through the topic of gun violence.

To watch the full county commissioners meeting, click here.

Comments / 2

Guest
3d ago

Keep criminals locked up instead of letting them out on bond. Law abiding citizens don’t go around shooting people, CRIMINALS DO!! Stricter sentences for law breakers!!

Reply
7
C N Smith
3d ago

So stop talking and do something. Use empirical data and statistics. Numbers dont lie. Stop letting them out with ankle monitors and lightened sentences. Punish ex cons that are found guilty of possession of a firearm. Liberal policies on crime have NEVER produced results, only the opposite. We need more cops, not less. We surely need more traffic enforcement as well. Its summer, so crime is going to explode....

Reply
2
Related
FOX8 News

Juvenile crime prevention council approves state funds for crime prevention programs, some see funding cuts

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP)  — State dollars are available for dozens of local violence prevention organizations that are gearing up for a very troublesome summer as law enforcement leaders have said they are worried about the juvenile related crime they have already seen.   On Monday, Forsyth County’s Juvenile Crime Prevention Council approved the funding […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

‘No probable cause’: Guilford County elections board dismisses complaint over county’s school bond approach

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Guilford County Board of Elections on Tuesday found no probable cause to hold a hearing about whether Guilford County officials had broken election laws in communicating about the school bond referendum voters passed last month. The complaint, filed formally on June 1 by Jerry Alan Branson, a former member of […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Health
Greensboro, NC
Health
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Guilford County, NC
wfdd.org

Mask use encouraged as Forsyth County returns to high COVID level

A rise in new COVID cases has led the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to elevate Forsyth County’s community level to “High.”. More than 2,000 new cases have been reported in Forsyth over the last two weeks, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wfdd.org

Guilford County leaders unite against gun violence

Guilford County leaders have passed a resolution declaring gun violence a public health crisis. The move comes in the wake of the recent deadly school shooting in Texas. The resolution was paired with a unity statement that outlines how community partners are working together to protect students and residents from gun violence by focusing on safety planning, training, and facility design, and they extend to coordinating mental health services and support. The statement was presented by Guilford County schools, the government, the cities of Greensboro and High Point, and the city's law enforcement agencies.
FOX8 News

‘It’s become dangerous’: Guilford County detention center officers sound alarm on jail staffing

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County detention center officers say safety is at risk because of staffing inside the jails.  Staff members took a list of concerns to the Board of Commissioners on Thursday evening, speaking as concerned citizens.  “It’s become dangerous,” one speaker said. “Since April 1 of this year to May 16, […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Allegations of racism and malfeasance raise alarm in Sedalia

A former candidate for town council in Sedalia says he filed a report with the N.C. State Auditor’s Office in early June to make the auditor aware of questionable issues with the council’s use of credit cards and town finances. Ed Piotrowski’s complaint comes amid allegations that council members targeted him due to his race during his candidacy for a council seat in the November 2021 election.
SEDALIA, NC
WFMY NEWS2

The Triad experiences another violent weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was another violent weekend in the Triad, sending multiple people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Friday, two men were shot in Asheboro during a burglary. Saturday, a man was shot in Winston-Salem in his back. Sunday morning, another person was shot in Winston-Salem, and...
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Greensboro officer indicted on manslaughter charge in deadly November shooting

A Guilford County grand jury has indicted a Greensboro police officer in a fatal shooting, the district attorney said Monday, and his employment was terminated the same day. Officer Matthew Edward Hamilton with the Greensboro Police Department was charged with manslaughter in the killing of Joseph Thomas Lee Lopez, a news release from the Guilford County District Attorney's Office said.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘Threatening statements’ made toward Randleman High School on social media, RCSO says

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — “Threatening statements” were made toward Randleman High School on Friday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies got a report of someone making “threatening statements” toward the high school on social media. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit was called […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

NC trooper prays with man battling cancer during traffic stop

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina trooper knelt in prayer in March during a traffic stop with a man who was battling cancer and has since passed, according to an NC State Highway Patrol news release. In March, Trooper Doty stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation in Rowan County. While speaking […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

NC's lieutenant governor: 'We are called to be led by men,' not women

Christians are “called to be led by men,” North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson told a Charlotte area church congregation last month. The comments, archived online by the church, were part of an extended critique of the social justice movement, with Robinson urging men to “put on the whole armor of God” and “take the head of your enemy in God’s name.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
