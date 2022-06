SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday's primary election is just three days away in California, but so far, voter turnout has been low. In an effort to spread the word and boost turnout, a canvassing event was held on Saturday by local grassroots organization Hmong Innovating Politics (HIP). The organization has been working to strengthen the political power of Hmong and disenfranchised communities through civic engagement.

