80/35 Music Festival announces schedule, free stage lineups

 3 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa — After two years of COVID-19 cancellations, the 80/35 Music Festival is back. On Thursday organizers released the official schedule of performances taking place July 8-9 in Western Gateway Park. The festival aims to make live music accessible to the community by providing free performances...

