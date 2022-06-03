80/35 Music Festival announces schedule, free stage lineups

Des Moines African Youth Festival Awards provides a real and unique opportunity to support and change the lives of the talented African youths living in the United States and worldwide. The event comes with many interesting performances from different African Youth artists, dancers, and fashionists that the talented African Youth living in the USA can participate in. The star-studded event will attract guests from various cities throughout the United States and guests and honorees from various African Countries. Thus, bringing traffic to Iowa and raising its profile. DAFESTA 2022 will engage the crowds with a captivating enchantment of best the African melodies, mesmerizing dance performances, delicious food, and an Awards ceremony to follow. The festival will feature fashion models from all over the US and vibrant local musicians bringing the rich sounds of African music right here to the festival. Both young and old, and people from all walks of life will love it. Citizens of Iowa will be able to learn about the African culture through DAFESTA 2022.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO