Spirit Day: Pride Cocktails with Rockford Rage

If you're looking for the ultimate thrill ride in Illinois then you must check out the mountain coaster. Chestnut Mountain Resort Has Summer Activities Too. If you're from this area, then you're probably familiar with Chestnut Mountain. It's a ski resort on the Mississippi River in Galena, Illinois. I've been there a handful of times and had a lot of fun. Honestly, I thought it was just a winter destination but I recently learned there are some fun things to do there during the summer too.

1 DAY AGO