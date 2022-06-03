ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Spirit Day: Pride Cocktails with Rockford Rage

Cover picture for the articleRush Creek Spirit Day: The Rockford Rage Roller Derby is...

Q985

Iconic Wisconsin Bar Sign Sold, Buyer Reveals Why They Bought It

88 Tavern in Beloit, Wisconsin, had been around for nearly three decades. The establishment has been known by a few different names, the aforementioned 88 Tavern, Kline's Club 88, and Kline's (Rooney's) 88 Pub Grub and Club. There are multiple accounts on Facebook for the 65 Portland Avenue location. The...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

South Beloit festival goes to the dogs

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit High School has gone to the dogs. Just for the day though, as the Lion’s Club celebrated “Barkfest.” It was a way for people to learn more about what the pet community has to offer, and also served as a fundraiser for the Lion’s Club. Dogs, of course, […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
idesignarch.com

Whimsical Farmhouse Style Lakeside Summer Home

The central feature of this timeless shingle-style lake house in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is an elongated, open concept veranda. The porch wing with views has openings on all sides. Wade Weissmann Architecture created a whimsical, East Coast inspired summer retreat with farmhouse architecture that is characterized by its elegant simplicity...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
MyStateline.com

Wisconsin Getaway: Lake Geneva!

We’re chatting with Deanna from VISIT Lake Geneva about all the fun activities there are to enjoy in Lake Geneva, including the Yerkes Observatory refractory telescope! Head to visitlakegeneva.com to plan your trip now.
captimes.com

Let's Eat: Heat seekers find fire with 10x Sexy wings at Chicken Licks

I must have food that is fiery, and have craved it since even before I can remember. My mother infused my baby food with spicy hot Indian pickles to keep the traditions of the faraway subcontinent alive on my tongue. Those of us who like to play where the heat level of a food causes physical pain know that heavenly new flavors await, along with a delicious buzz and sinus clearing.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Curd Fest announces its return to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attempt to ‘cheese’ the day with the return of Curd Fest!. This delicious festival celebrating the cheese curd will return to Madison’s Breese Stevens Field on July 23 from 4-8 p.m. The event is free admission. It features fried cheese curds, fresh cheese...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Pasqua Mercato Sunday market returns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An annual Sunday market with a focus on food and family returned to Lino’s parking lot. “Pasqua Mercato” pays homage to the old Italian neighborhoods that would gather on Sundays. Pasqua is the name of Lino’s matriarch. Lino’s parking lot, 5611 E. State St., will be filled each Sunday with live […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Verona Hometown Days festival underway

VERONA, Wis. — The Hometown Days Festival is now underway in Verona. Like many other events, the festival saw changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including being canceled in 2020 and moved to the fall in 2021. This year, it’s back to its regular form. The event features carnival...
VERONA, WI
napervillelocal.com

Lovely Naperville Estate Features Sun Room, 2-Way Fireplace, More

NAPERVILLE, IL — The beautiful banks of the DuPage River and the lovely hiking trails of Green Valley Forest Preserve are located just a short walk from this stunning Naperville home. Step inside to find an inviting living space illuminated by loads of natural light. A stunning two-way stone...
WOMI Owensboro

Are You Brave Enough To Take On Illinois’ Mountain Coaster Ride?

If you're looking for the ultimate thrill ride in Illinois then you must check out the mountain coaster. Chestnut Mountain Resort Has Summer Activities Too. If you're from this area, then you're probably familiar with Chestnut Mountain. It's a ski resort on the Mississippi River in Galena, Illinois. I've been there a handful of times and had a lot of fun. Honestly, I thought it was just a winter destination but I recently learned there are some fun things to do there during the summer too.
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple People Pinned Under A Tree That Fell In Rockford

At approximately 6:25 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 1000 block of Woodlawn Avenue for reports of multiple people pinned/trapped under a large tree that fell. Multiple companies from the Rockford Fire Department were there to free everyone that was trapped and at least three people were reporting...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Golfers donate for mental health awareness

Local golfers teed off Monday to support a mental illness advocacy center. Rockford City Council approves ‘Think Big’ lease. US Marshall K9 released from hospital after being …. Doctors: Schedule back to school vaccines. Beloit Police issue warning after rash of car thefts. WWII veterans honored at Normandy...
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Westboro Baptist Church pickets Joliet churches, sparking counter protests

JOLIET, Ill. - Members of the Westboro Baptist Church made their way to Joliet this weekend, sparking counter protests outside of a pair of churches. Westboro is known for engaging in inflammatory homophobic and anti-American pickets. Rachel Ventura, a Democrat running for state senate in Illinois' 43rd District, organized the...
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Used buses working for District 200

Used buses continue to be an economical option for Woodstock School District 200 – used buses with gasoline engines, if they’re available. The Board of Education last week agreed to […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community...
WOODSTOCK, IL

