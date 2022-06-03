ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overnight highway closures set for Sunday and Monday in King City

By Staff Report
kingcityrustler.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (6:45 p.m.): Caltrans has canceled the overnight closures due to contractor supply issues. An update will be provided detailing the rescheduling of this closure once confirmed, officials said. ORIGINAL STORY:. KING CITY — A full overnight closure of southbound...

Salinas Valley News Briefs | June 7, 2022

KING CITY — A multi-year class reunion is planned for Saturday, Aug. 27, for King City High School alumni of the classes 1970-79. The “Cruisin’ Thru the 70s” party will take place inside the Orradre Building at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds in King City from 6 to 11 p.m. A traditional King City Young Farmers’ steak dinner with a no-host bar by the King City Knights of Columbus will be featured for a relaxing evening of visiting with old friends. Music of the ’70s will take guests back to their high school days and spark old memories while they dance or get reacquainted. Early bird registration closes soon. For registration details, contact Julie Echenique Digges at [email protected].
KING CITY, CA
Press Banner

Closed for Summer 2022: Siltanen Swim Center

The small outdoor pool at Siltanen Park will remain closed throughout the summer as renovations continue. Upgrades have been in the works for months, but when crews got to the site, they discovered things were worse than City staff had realized. Santa Cruz County’s Environmental Health Department found the project...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Guest View: South Gilroy neighbors, prepare for more traffic

Editor’s note: On June 2, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority Board of Directors will consider approving an addendum to the Highway 101 Improvement Project, which includes a new interchange at Highways 101 and 25. To view the report, visit bit.ly/3PViEar. With this letter, I am expressing my concern...
GILROY, CA
lookout.co

Eats on a budget in Santa Cruz

Gayle’s Bakery: Gayle’s Bakery in Capitola is without a doubt one of the best bakeries in the area due in part to its amazing baked goods and well-rounded menu. Get pastries, quick breakfasts, salads, desserts and fresh bread all for around $5-10. Specialty cakes and larger entrees will be pricier for sure, but if you have a few people chipping in, the inflated price is well worth it.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
News Channel 3-12

More businesses open at Enos Ranch West Shopping Center in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Shoppers are getting more choices on stores, cafes and restaurants in Santa Maria. Located on the northwest corner of South College Drive and Betteravia Road, the new Enos Ranch West Shopping Center is an extension of the existing Enos Ranch Shopping Center. Some of the businesses that are open include Chipotle, The post More businesses open at Enos Ranch West Shopping Center in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published June 1, 2022

Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 4:49 a.m. Attempted theft on Patterson St. 6:14 a.m. Grand Theft on Willow St. 8:25 a.m. Vandalism on King St. 9:04 a.m. Theft (catalytic converter) on Ellis St. 10:15 a.m. Vandalism on Bishop St. 10:32 a.m. Vandalism on Meyer St. 10:55...
#Caltrans#California Highway Patrol
benitolink.com

San Andreas class of 2022: a study in tenacity

(Left to right) San Andreas graduates Kellin Boggeln, Ruben Avila, Austin Avila and Dominick Ahumada watch and cheer on fellow classmates. Photo by Jenny Mendolla Arbizu. San Andreas Continuation High School held its joint graduation ceremony for San Benito County alternate education schools that also include Santa Ana Opportunity School and Pinnacles Community School at its campus courtyard on June 1.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

San Jose Safeway employee fatally shot after dispute early Sunday

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Safeway store employee early Sunday after a dispute in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood. The shooting was reported about 3:35 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
kalw.org

Santa Clara County residents asked to reduce water usage

In mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15 percent last October and November, but then went the other direction and increased water usage by 30 percent during March. To curb the...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

King City, CA 93930 (MLS # ML81894909)

Welcome Home to your Brand New Beautiful Nino Homes, HOME! You will be impressed with all the value his Craftman-style beauty offers. It features a separate living from dining, giving you more usable space. The kitchen is a dream with lots of cabinet space, a roomy pantry and a very large island. Off the kitchen is a generous laundry room with a folding table and cabinets. All bedrooms feature a walk-in closet- the primary bedroom has an envy-sized-closet! This is one our most desirable floor plans- The Larkspur. Enjoy your days sitting on the comfortable front porch, looking out at the future park and beyond. Stunning views of the majestic Salinas Valley! Everything in town is just a few minutes away- shopping, medical, banking and a lovely downtown area. Enjoy the amazing South Monterey County weather and small town charm. These homes are Solar- that can be leased or purchased.
KING CITY, CA
KRON4 News

10-20 greenhouses catch fire in Morgan Hill: officials

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters were at the scene responding to a greenhouse fire Wednesday afternoon in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire officials tweeted. 10-20 greenhouses were on fire in the area of Hale Avenue and San Bruno Avenue. As of 3:06 p.m., the fire was at 2 acres. At 7:20 p.m., Cal Fire said […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
teslarati.com

Tesla Cybertruck makes rare appearance at Moss Landing Megapack event

A commissioning ceremony was recently held at the Tesla Megapack farm at Moss Landing, CA, better known as the Elkhorn Battery Energy Storage Facility. The event featured a special guest from the electric vehicle maker in the form of the company’s upcoming all-electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck. Images and...
MOSS LANDING, CA

