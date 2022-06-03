Overnight highway closures set for Sunday and Monday in King City

Welcome Home to your Brand New Beautiful Nino Homes, HOME! You will be impressed with all the value his Craftman-style beauty offers. It features a separate living from dining, giving you more usable space. The kitchen is a dream with lots of cabinet space, a roomy pantry and a very large island. Off the kitchen is a generous laundry room with a folding table and cabinets. All bedrooms feature a walk-in closet- the primary bedroom has an envy-sized-closet! This is one our most desirable floor plans- The Larkspur. Enjoy your days sitting on the comfortable front porch, looking out at the future park and beyond. Stunning views of the majestic Salinas Valley! Everything in town is just a few minutes away- shopping, medical, banking and a lovely downtown area. Enjoy the amazing South Monterey County weather and small town charm. These homes are Solar- that can be leased or purchased.

KING CITY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO