Augusta man killed in Route 3 crash

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The body of a Fairfield man was found in the Kennebec River near the boat launch in Skowhegan. Police say they were called to the area of the launch near the river’s Big Eddy about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say it appears 52-year-old David Kufeldt...
PORTLAND, Maine — A family is demanding answers following an inmate’s death at the Cumberland County Jail. William Tucker, 33, of Lewiston, was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday. According to Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce, medical staff attempted to save his life but were unable to revive...
According to reports from WGME 13, a man mas is dead following a tragic accident that happened in Rockland, Maine over the weekend. WGME reports that there was a demolition project happening on a garage on Crescent Street in Rockland on Saturday. During the project, the roof of the garage collapsed and landed on top of one of the workers. WGME reports that the victim was 37-year-old, Kendall Ross, of Rockland.
BANGOR (WGME) -- The Bangor Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 37-year-old Graham Lacher of Norridgewock. Lacher was last seen on Monday around 4:40 p.m. when he walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center at 656 State Street in Bangor. Lacher was a voluntary patient but is...
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - One person has died and two others were injured after a crash in Augusta. It happened just before 10 Friday morning on Route 3. Augusta Police say 31-year-old Stephen Moore of Augusta died after the pick-up he was driving crashed with an SUV. The two Augusta...
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A 20-year-old Lewiston mother has been arrested after police say her 18-month-old son ingested heroin/fentanyl and had to be revived with Narcan. Police say they responded to Knox St. in Lewiston on Sunday around 9:45 p.m. for a report a toddler who was unconscious. When officers arrived,...
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A Cornville woman has been charged with operating under the influence after a crash in New Gloucester Saturday night. The Cumberland Count Sheriff's Office said they were called to a crash scene on Bennet Road around 9:15 p.m. where a pickup truck had struck a telephone pole.
HOLDEN (BDN) -- Holden police have a message for you: If you’re going to fake an inspection sticker, at least get your spelling right. A driver recently attempted to pass off a fake inspection sticker, but the Holden Police Department wasn’t fooled. In fact, the department used it as a teachable moment about the importance of proper spelling.
According to the Kennebec Journal, a car crash involving a small pickup truck and another car happened on Friday morning at about 9:50 near Augusta's North Country Harley Davidson shop on Route 3 in Augusta. Police tell the KJ that it appears as though one of the vehicles, travelling opposite...
A construction worker was killed in Rockland, Maine on Saturday after a carport he'd been working with a crew to remove collapsed on him. The Portland Press Herald reported that Kendall Ross, 37, of Rockland, had been working to remove a carport from a residence on Crescent Street when a beam supporting the structure that connected it to the house on the property collapsed after it was cut around 8:20 a.m.
ROCKLAND (WGME) - A demolition project to tear down an attached garage on Crescent Street in Rockland took a tragic turn Saturday morning. The weight of the roof fell down and killed one of the workers of Veteran Builders. OSHA says it is investigating. “My dog, he was barking and...
SABATTUS (WGME) -- A propane explosion in Sabattus caused a mobile home to catch fire on Sunday, according to the Sabattus Fire Department. The fire happened on River Common Road around 2:40 p.m. Officials say the fire started as the result of a grilling mishap. A malfunction created an excessive...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Cumberland County Jail. Around 2 p.m. Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says an officer found an unresponsive inmate in their cell. The sheriff's office says the officer called for help and began life-saving measures, but the...
KITTERY (WGME) - Kittery Police are taking new measures to find answers to the 1983 disappearance of 31-year-old Reeves Johnson. "We’re offering a $6,000 reward for any information that leads to the a resolution in the Reeves Johnson case," said Bob Richter, Kittery Police Chief. Johnson went missing sometime...
PORTLAND, Maine — Police are warning residents in a residential section of Portland to be cautious after a reportedly stolen rifle was found on the ground. The agency says another rifle may also have been hidden in the area by someone experiencing, what they called, “behavioral health issues.”
GRAY, Maine — A dump truck driver went off the road into the woods and hit a tree after failing to make a left turn on West Gray Road Friday evening, according to officials. Douglas Battey, 63 of Danville, was initially trapped due to a tree on the cab of the truck, sustaining minor damages. Officials were able to rescue Battey and transport him to Maine Medical Center for minor injuries.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Police are asking parents to check their backyards before allowing their children to play outdoors. They say someone hid a rifle in the area around Wall Street. On Saturday, police responded to a call of a rifle found on the ground near 31 Wall Street. Officers...
DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (WABI) - Damariscotta Police say they arrested a student from Great Salt Bay Community School on Friday. They say the student threatened a teacher with violence, however there were no weapons or any threat of weapons involved. GSB includes students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Officials did not...
State police have released new details about a shooting death in Maine earlier this week that they say is now being investigated as a homicide. One man was killed and another injured in a shooting at an apartment building on Main Street in Vassalboro shortly after 9 a.m. Monday. State...
VASSALBORO, Maine — Two days after a shooting that left one man dead and another badly injured, new details on the people involved are coming to light. On Wednesday, the state medical examiner’s office ruled the death of Jeremy Gilley, 37, a homicide. Maine State Police say Gilley...
Comments / 1