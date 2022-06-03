ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

First named storm of 2022 possible soon

WZZM 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORIDA, USA — As of 11 pm Friday the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season had not yet formed, but is anticipated to come together either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. This storm would become Tropical Storm Alex and it is currently tracking toward the state...

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Florida braces for the arrival of Alex as National Hurricane Center issues Tropical Storm Watch

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha have reformed over the Gulf of Mexico and will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee," the National Hurricane Center said in a 4 p.m. bulletin. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay."
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Conversation U.S.

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current, a fueler of monster storms, is looking a lot like it did in 2005, the year of Katrina

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes. It’s called the Loop Current, and it’s the 800-pound gorilla of Gulf hurricane risks. When the Loop Current reaches this far north this early in the hurricane season – especially during what’s forecast to be a busy season – it can spell disaster for folks along the Northern Gulf...
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

2022 Atlantic Hurricane, Tropical Storm Names: History of This Year's List

With the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season underway, here's a look at the names you'll see this year. A few of these names debuted after the disastrous 2004 hurricane season, when four different hurricanes sliced through Florida. Alex - Alex has been used for four tropical cyclones since its inception in...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Alex to Soak Florida Before the Week Ends

This first week of hurricane season, a tropical depression or, possibly, tropical storm Alex could form in the Gulf of Mexico, which will soak parts of Florida, Cuba, and the Bahamas later into the weekend. Later this week, a sprawling area of low pressure will form near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Alex And#West Michigan#Tornado#Noaa
Reuters

New U.S. hurricane outlook sees five major storms

HOUSTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Forecasters on Thursday amped up their outlook for the U.S. Atlantic hurricane season, saying warm sea temperatures and the absence of a moderating wind shear portend a "well-above average" number of storms. Colorado State University researchers raised their estimate for tropical storms, hurricanes and major...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

Tropical Storm Alex lashes Bermuda area with wind, rain

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Bermuda shuttered its schools, businesses and government agencies as Tropical Storm Alex brushed past the British overseas territory on Monday after killing three people in Cuba and deluging parts of Florida. The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season had grown to...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Storm System Causes Urban Flooding due to Heavy Rain in Some Parts of South Florida and the Florida Keys

Florida received a substantial amount of rainfall from an unnamed storm system over the past several days, causing widespread flash floods and urban flooding. In particular, the system placed South Florida and the Florida Keys into a standstill as disruption to both residential and commercial establishments have been reported, as well affecting local travel.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
Bay Area Entertainer

Hurricane proofing your home for hurricane season

With hurricane season upon us (hello: Harvey and Irma), it’s more important than ever for coastal homeowners to prepare their abodes for hurricane-force winds, tropical storms, and possible flooding. While we hope you never have to deal with any of these horrible disasters, it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. Fortunately for those who live in a hurricane zone, there are ways (very good ways, in fact!) to protect your home from hurricane damage. Some improvements are as simple as pruning trees and cleaning gutters. Other changes may cost an extra thousand dollars but are well worth every penny. Not only is hurricane proofing a home good for resale value, but it also ensures that you’ll still have that home to sell later on.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy