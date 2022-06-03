ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Nicor raising gas rates again in June

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nicor is raising its rates again for the 2nd month in a row, the utility announced on Friday .

Nicor’s per therm natural gas cost in June will be $1.24, an increase from $1.11 in May.

Nicor says the increase is due to an increased price of natural gas across the United States, caused by weather patterns, market conditions, and “escalating geopolitical events.”

Nicor says it does not make a profit on the sale of natural gas. “Since April, the price that Nicor Gas pays for natural gas has more than doubled,” the company said.

The gas utility said assistance is available to some customers via a $1 million fund through the Salvation Army’s Shield of Caring program.

Bananas?
3d ago

Not only did I get an email from Nicor about the rate hike, I also got one from Att they are adding 12$ per line to my next bill for their rate hike! Groceries can rot, no one will be able to buy food after paying for petroleum, utilities and rent. Economy crash is here!

Robin Bracken
3d ago

let's put the blame where it should be it's the Biden administration! we all no it's not because of any weather pattern can't the news ever speak the truth at least once!

Constitution
3d ago

When this Administration is attacking clean energy that is in abundance it proves their Agenda is elsewhere and not helping the US and the constituency

