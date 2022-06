West Central Illinois will be well represented at the Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen pageant next week. 23 year old Juliana Fray of Pittsfield won the title of Miss Quincy in January. Fray is working towards her master’s degree in political campaigning at the University of Florida. Fray graduated from the University of Tampa in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO