ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

COVID hospitalizations hold steady in LA County; 5,000+ new infections reported

By City News Service
theavtimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19-related hospitalizations in Los Angeles County held relatively steady Friday, one day after the public health director warned that the region could see a return to mandatory indoor mask-wearing in just weeks if the upward trend in hospital admissions continues. According to state figures, there were 522 COVID-positive patients...

theavtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

LA County reports 14,000 New COVID cases over 3 day period

Los Angeles County reported over 14,000 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, health officials announced Monday.The county reported 5,708 new cases on Saturday, 4,404 on Sunday and 4,282 on Monday.The new cases brought the county's total caseload to 3,004,975. Health officials mention that the actual case number is likely much higher due to home tests that are not always reported to authorities.Meanwhile Monday, the county reported 15 virus-related deaths bringing the death toll to 32,168.There were 530 COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals as of Monday, down from 540 on Sunday. "The continued high rate of transmission in the county is concerning, particularly for those at elevated risk," county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. "Using all the tools at hand to lower the risk of transmission remains the best approach for enjoying the summer. In addition to masking indoors and staying up to date on vaccinations, knowing your status in certain situations is an important way to prevent the spread of COVID-19."The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 3.6% as of Monday, down from 5% on Friday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: Indoor Masking Recommended as Hospitalizations Increase

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 5,051 new cases countywide and 138 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,154, county case totals to 2,990,651 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 77,668, with 474 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

New cases nearly double, but …

The average of confirmed new cases of coronavirus reported on Friday for Orange County nearly doubled the most recent previous tally released on Tuesday. According to the county health care agency, 3,091 new cases were reported over the previous three days. That’s a daily average of 1,030 (rounded off to the nearest whole number) compared to 519 on Tuesday, but more similar to the average a week ago of 991.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

DA Gascón introduces first African American advisory board

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday the creation of an African American Advisory Board, which will advise the DA’s office on policies, priority issues and best practices related to the African American community and the criminal legal system. “Although there have been milestones in civil...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospital#Cdc#Infectious Diseases#Health System
globalcirculate.com

Biden nominates new U.S. attorney for Los Angeles region

President Biden nominated E. Martin Estrada on Monday to serve as the next U.S. attorney for the Central District of California. If confirmed by the Senate, Estrada, a former federal prosecutor who now is a partner in a corporate law firm, would helm the most populous U.S. attorney’s district in the country, covering some 20 million people across seven counties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

Traffic alert: Washington Big-shots will be here with massive security, closing and blocking our streets.

(Los Angeles, CA) — President Biden is headed to Los Angeles on Wednesday for the Summit of the Americas. Vice-President Kamala Harris is already in L.A., and California Governor Gavin Newsom will also join the summit this week. The President is set to arrive on Wednesday at 1:30 PM at LAX, with the events centered around the Los Angeles Convention Center mid-week and the port of Los Angeles on Friday before he leaves L.A. on Saturday morning. The President of Mexico is boycotting the summit after the leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela were not invited. Other representatives of the countries, including Mexico, will be taking part in the events this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

‘This is a public health issue’: Long Beach health workers prepared for mass shooting event but hope it never comes

In the wake of several mass shootings across the country in recent weeks, hundreds of health professionals and first responders gathered outside Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach for a rally against gun violence. The most recent high-profile mass shooting occurred Wednesday at a Tusla, Oklahoma medical facility in which four people were killed, […] The post ‘This is a public health issue’: Long Beach health workers prepared for mass shooting event but hope it never comes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
PLANetizen

Opinion: Californians Need Extended Rent Relief

After the state allowed its pandemic rent relief program to lapse, Paula Nazario argues that “California must invest some of its budget surplus in reopening the program and ensuring that communities of color have the support needed to apply successfully.”. Nazario recounts her own experience applying for the City...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
thedowneypatriot.com

Parents of Montebello man killed on motorcycle settle with LA County

MONTEBELLO – The parents of a 20-year-old man killed when his motorcycle struck a metal chain stretched across a paved pathway near the Lincoln Dam in Montebello in 2018 have reached a tentative settlement in their lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Lawyers for Alexandro Villaras and Diana Alvarez, the...
MONTEBELLO, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Many issues stemming from the 1992 Uprising still exist today

Thirty years after the 1992 Los Angeles Uprising, Black communities of South Los Angeles are still dealing with many of the same issues that led to people en masse to taking to the streets. Those issues were highlighted in the 1994 documentary “The Fire This Time.”. “What was scary...
LOS ANGELES, CA
calmatters.network

A tale of gangs, threats, retaliation & smoking guns as voters decide if Sheriff Alex Villanueva should be reelected

As we speed toward Tuesday, June 7, the day of California’s primary election, it may be useful to delve into a recent series of events that demonstrate how Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has handled, and continues to handle the issue of deputy gangs, and related forms of abuse, violence, and corruption that have plagued the nation’s largest largest sheriff department under his leadership.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Election Day: Frontrunners emerge in race for L.A. mayor

The contest to become Los Angeles’ next mayor was supposed to be about homelessness, crime and soaring rents and home prices. But lately it’s taken a nasty turn. In ads run by Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and her allies, rival Republican-turned-Democrat billionaire Rick Caruso is depicted as a West coast version of former President […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank Broke Law in Pickwick Decision, State Claims

First published in the June 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The state department overseeing California’s housing policies recently told Burbank its City Council violated the law when it denied a development project involving Pickwick Bowl and Gardens. The five-page public letter, issued by the state Department of...
BURBANK, CA
kcrw.com

What could happen if Democrats take control of OC Board of Supervisors?

Santa Ana, Anaheim, and Orange make up the 68th State Assembly District, and four candidates (Mike Tardif, Avelino Valencia, Bulmaro “Boomer” Vicente, and James Wallace) are in that race during California’s primary election. Meanwhile on the Orange County Board of Supervisors, three seats are up for grabs.
ORANGE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy