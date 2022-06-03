ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

North Texas teen among 15 selected for NextVet internship program

fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople love their pets, but there is a problem that there may...

www.fox4news.com

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 for North Texas Woman Leads To Discovery Of Cancer

COVID-19 may be serious for some while unpleasant for others. For a Cedar Hill woman, her COVID-19 infection lead to another discovery that saved her life. When Tonya Dawson endured eight long days in the hospital, barely able to breathe, she thought the worst had passed. "Double pneumonia, COVID-style is...
fox4news.com

16-year-old boy drowns in Lake Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A dive team pulled the body of a 16-year-old boy from the Lake Worth on Tuesday. According to early reports, he went under while wading into the water on the west side of the lake. Texas Game Warden Captain Cliff Swofford said divers found his body...
LAKE WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Evictions Rising Across North Texas as Record Rent, Inflation Affect Families

Evictions are on the rise across North Texas. Skyrocketing rent, inflation and rising gas prices are putting the squeeze on family budgets. There's concern it could only get worse. Adding to the issue, COVID-19 relief money that was helping people with rent during the pandemic is running out. Some programs...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Summer school in session for Fort Worth ISD students

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD held its summer learning kick-off celebration on Monday. The event was held at M.H. Moore Elementary to welcome elementary school students and parents for the first day of school. Families were met with free backpacks and water bottle giveaways. "During the summertime when...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Plane loaded with baby formula heading to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A plane carrying more than 110,000 pounds of specialty baby formula from Germany is expected to land in Fort Worth later this week. According to the White House, the air shipment is part of the President Joe Biden’s Operation Fly Formula mission. About 110,000 pounds...
FORT WORTH, TX
garlandjournal.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight: South Dallas Smiles

Masks are coming off and some of us are ready, but some of us would benefit from a visit to South Dallas Smiles at​ 4432 Malcolm X Blvd. Just give them a call at 214-565-4330 South Dallas Smiles Dental is a general dental office that has been performing all types of preventive dentistry. Dr. Demetra Jones does extractions, both simple and surgical, as well as root canals and crowns. It’s important to note that even if you do not have any teeth, South Dallas Smiles can get you to smile again by replacing missing teeth using partials, dentures, and bridges. There’s so much more. Give them a call and share your beautiful smile.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Three Factors Helped Three North Texas Cities Become Havens For Renters

Texas is a happening place for renters. RentCafé ranks 12 Texas cities — three from the Dallas-Fort Worth area — in its list of Best U.S. Cities for Renters in 2022. Plano ranks 13th, Fort Worth 20th, and Dallas 49th among 115 candidates determined from RentCafé’s three main categories (cost of living and housing, local economy, and quality of life). The rankings reflect apartment rentals and not home rentals.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Meet Remi, North Texas' 1st electronic storage detection dog

DALLAS — Dallas, meet Remi. She's one of the "goodest" girls sniffing around our area! Dallas PD said Remi is the first electronic storage detection dog in North Texas. Remi is trained to find electronics, such as thumb drives, cell phones and tiny microSD cards. Remi and her handler are assigned to the Dallas PD Internet Crimes Against Children, but will respond across North Texas when needed, the department said.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dog of the Day: Luke

A super happy 3-year-old dog is today's SPCA of Dallas Dog of the Day. Luke is waiting for his forever home.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Feds 'very concerned' about explosion of handgun switches made in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In the past six months, federal investigators said they have seen an explosion of handgun switches in North Texas.  When placed on the back of a gun, these small, simple devices can change a handgun into a mini-machine gun.Instead of one bullet fired when the trigger is pulled, these illegal devices allow multiple rounds to be fired by holding down the trigger.  As many as 30 rounds can be fired in two seconds."These things fire faster than what the military is carrying," said Jeffrey Boshek, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, Explosives (ATF)...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Houston murder suspect kills himself in Southeast Dallas following chase

DALLAS - A man who murdered his ex-wife in Houston killed himself in Southeast Dallas when police tried to take him into custody. Dallas SWAT officers converged on the white truck that Lorenzo White was in following a chase. Police say they tried to get him to surrender, but he shot himself instead.
DALLAS, TX

