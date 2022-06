LCM (50m) In the final session of the 2022 Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo, California, the 800 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free will be contested. This session will be headlined by swimmers David Curtiss, who hit a best time of 21.76 in the men’s 50 free prelims this morning. He’s seeded well ahead of the rest of the field, and is certainly one to look out for. In the women’s 50 free, Polish swimmer Kasia Wasick comes in as the only swimmer under 25 seconds, clocking a time of 24.85.

MISSION VIEJO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO