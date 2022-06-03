Duncan hosts area-wide job fair

The morning of Feb. 22, 2022, shook the lives of a military veteran, a mother armed with her son’s strength, a pair of high school sweethearts and a close-knit family of five. The property where their children play, climb trees and grow up could soon turn into a toll road the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says is “for the greater good,” according to OTA Deputy Director Joe Echelle. Peggy Dodd, a senior news reporter with The Daily, met with residents of east Norman whose homes, memories and livelihoods are threatened by the proposed ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO