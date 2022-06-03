ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan, OK

Duncan hosts area-wide job fair

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County residents were given a chance to meet with employers from across the...

Construction continues on westbound off-ramp at Lee and Goodyear

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another construction project in Lawton, will continue past it’s scheduled completion date. The Westbound Off-ramp at Southwest Lee Boulevard and Northwest Goodyear Boulevard will be closed until at least June 13, weather permitting. That road work will impact employees that work at several businesses in...
LAWTON, OK
Jackson County Commissioner District 3 (Republican)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s primaries Election Day is just over three weeks away with two candidates running for Jackson County Commissioner District 3. Jackson County natives Rhet Johnson and Michael Hamersley are running for Jackson County district 3 commissioner. Incumbent Rhet Johnson has been in office for six...
JACKSON COUNTY, OK
Elgin community toolbox open to the public starting Monday

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Elgin has a unique new project in the works, allowing residents to borrow tools free of charge. Starting Monday, Elgin residents can look no further for their next home project, because what they need is probably in the toolbox. “Several months ago, an...
ELGIN, OK
Duncan Oklahoma Will Host An Air Show This Year

In a real quick-hitting, get the info out there way, Duncan's Halliburton Field Airport will play host to the CAF Airpower History Tour for three straight days, November 7th, 8th, and 9th. If you've never been to a Commemorative Air Force show, things are a little different. Not only do...
DUNCAN, OK
Cameron University announces new scholarship in Engineering

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is offering a new scholarship to students looking to pursue a degree in all things S.T.E.M., especially engineering. The scholarship is named after a well-known community leader, who made a name for himself in the engineering field here in Lawton. Mike Brown had a...
LAWTON, OK
OSU ‘Operation Orange’ summer camp comes to Cameron University

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of students from Oklahoma State University were in Lawton this afternoon, for a one-of-a-kind summer camp experience. “Operation Orange” is a one-day traveling summer camp. There several OSU Medical Students met with area high schoolers to give them a hands-on experience of what...
LAWTON, OK
Portions Of Oklahoma County, Central Oklahoma Experience Heavy Rain

As a storm system moved across Oklahoma Tuesday morning, several counties were issued either a Flash Flood Warning or a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. : Meteorologist Hannah Scholl Explains How Hydroplaning Works. To view News 9's interactive radar, click here. ***. 9:46 a.m. UPDATE: A Flood Warning has been issued for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WFPD introduce new program called SafeCam

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The new addition will help police stop crime a lot faster, but for it to work, detectives need your home surveillance. The new program is called SafeCam and allows police departments across the country to get better access of crime footage. “Is a voluntary program where our citizens and the city […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
‘Just farmland’: Normanites fear losing homes, memories to proposed ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike

The morning of Feb. 22, 2022, shook the lives of a military veteran, a mother armed with her son’s strength, a pair of high school sweethearts and a close-knit family of five. The property where their children play, climb trees and grow up could soon turn into a toll road the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says is “for the greater good,” according to OTA Deputy Director Joe Echelle. Peggy Dodd, a senior news reporter with The Daily, met with residents of east Norman whose homes, memories and livelihoods are threatened by the proposed ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike.
NORMAN, OK
Local conducts experiment on flushable wipes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Several weeks ago citizen Joe Bailey showed up at the Lawton City Council meeting to demonstrate his experiment on flushable wipes. Lawton resident Joe Bailey spends the extra money to buy flushable wipes for his household. So, when he heard the Superintendent of Wastewater Collection tell the public flushable wipes were the problem, he took it upon himself to test it.
LAWTON, OK
Wishing Makenzie Burk a fond farewell

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - KSWO will say a fond farewell to 7News anchor Makenzie Burk this Friday, following over 6 years with the station. Born and raised right here in Lawton, Makenzie graduated from Cameron University with her bachelor’s degree in Communication in 2016, before coming to work at the station.
LAWTON, OK
LPS Summer Meal Program begins Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools’ Summer Meal Program begins Monday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided Monday through Friday, free to all kids age 18 and under and all students currently enrolled at LPS. From 8-9 a.m., breakfast will be available at several locations throughout town. Lunchtimes...
LAWTON, OK
Vernon ISD superintendent named Dalhart ISD ‘lone finalist’

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Dalhart Independent School District, Jeff Byrd was announced as the “lone finalist” for the district’s superintendent position during the June 2 Board of Trustees meeting. Byrd, who was noted by officials as the current superintendent of Vernon Independent School District, also reported superintendent experience from Claude and Gorman […]
DALHART, TX
Construction closes parts of Sheridan and Ferris intersection

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Construction began on a busy intersection here in Lawton today, which may cause on-going traffic issues in the area. Work was meant to start on the intersection of Sheridan Road and Ferris Avenue last week, but had to be postponed. While repairs are on-going, the southbound...
LAWTON, OK
Sherman eyes lower property tax rate

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Sherman is talking about a lower property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. The current tax rate is 49 cents per $100 of valuation; the city is projecting that will drop to 44 cents per $100. The Grayson County Appraisal District...
SHERMAN, TX
Job openings at southern Oklahoma police departments

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KTEN) — Police departments and other law enforcement agencies are struggling to fill open positions. Several departments in southern Oklahoma are facing the same challenge of getting new hires in the door. "We are not having a lot of luck and not getting a whole lot...
PAULS VALLEY, OK
CVMA fundraises for veterans with Wheels For Warriors Poker Run

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association hosted the 8th annual Wheels for Warriors Poker Run on Saturday. The poker run was held at Diamondback-Harley Davidson, where various motorcycle groups and organizations, like the Gold Star Families, gathered to support a good cause. The focus of this event was raising funds for veteran organizations.
LAWTON, OK

