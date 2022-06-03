ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Gazette

Man alleged to have stolen Schenectady police car had been in house fire earlier in day

By Ignatious P. Reilly
 3 days ago
SCHENECTADY – The man accused of stealing a Schenectady Police car outside of Ellis hospital on Monday and then leading police on a 70-mile chase had been taken to the hospital for treatment earlier in the day following a fire where he was injured.

Ricky Irizarry, 43, of Schenectady, was finally arrested in Ulster County after the Monday evening incident, when he was stopped by tire deflation devices deployed by sheriff’s deputies there. No injuries were reported.

Schenectady Fire Chief Don Mareno confirmed Friday that Irizarry was the same person who escaped a fire at 3 Marshall Ave. that occurred around 4:50 p.m. Monday.

Mareno said Irizarry was in the house at the time, but was able to get out and was then transported from the scene to Ellis Hospital where police said he stole a Schenectady Police Ford Explorer Police Interceptor.

Police said the department’s policy requires that officers turn off and lock their cruisers when they are not in them, except in an emergency.

It’s unclear why the officer was at Ellis or if it was related to the fire.

Irizarry led police on a chase through Schenectady and onto the Thruway at Exit 25. At least one city officer caught up with Irizarry in the area of McClellan Street and Rugby Road and attempted to stop Irizarry there, but he refused to stop and eventually reached speeds of over 100 miles an hour.

Irizarry faces three separate felonies in connection with the incident – first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief.

The reckless endangerment charge accuses Irizarry of endangering the public by driving as fast as 120 mph in the stolen patrol vehicle on the Thruway and then forcing law enforcement to deploy the spike strips to slow and stop the vehicle, according to the allegations filed.

Police have said the incident is still under investigation.

As for the fire, Mareno said a cause has not been determined yet. The house was demolished following the fire which was fueled by oxygen cylinders that burst.

Reporter Shenandoah Briere can be reached at sbriere@dailygazette.net. Follow her on Twitter @SB_DailyGazette.

