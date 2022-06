NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – A pregnant doe was hit by a truck in Texas last week, causing her to give birth on impact, and surprisingly, her twin fawns survived. “There was a truck coming from New Summerfield on 110 towards Troup, and the deer ran right in front of him, and he hit her,” said driver, BJ Franchieseur.

NEW SUMMERFIELD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO