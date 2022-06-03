ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Roger Federer and Serena Williams not included on entry lists for Wimbledon

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDk7W_0fzwf3eO00

Roger Federer and Serena Williams have not been included in the entry lists for this month’s Wimbledon.

Organisers have published the lists ahead of the year’s third Grand Slam, which begins on June 27, and neither eight-time men’s champion Federer or seven-time women’s winner Williams feature.

But both players could still appear at SW19 as wild-card entries, with those yet to be announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXgYZ_0fzwf3eO00
A tearful Serena Williams pulled out of last year’s Wimbledon during her first-round match (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

Organisers said on Wimbledon’s official website: “Wild cards for the Qualifying Competition and Main Draw events will be announced shortly before The Championships 2022.

“Seedings for The Championships 2022 will be announced shortly before the Fortnight and follow world ranking.”

Federer, 40, has not featured on the ATP Tour since his quarter-final defeat at last year’s Wimbledon against Hubert Hurcakz due to a knee injury, which required further surgery last year.

It has been speculated that he could be considering retirement, but the Swiss 20-time Grand Slam winner announced in April on his Instagram account that his rehab was going well.

Williams, whose sister Venus is also not on the list, has not featured on the WTA circuit since she withdrew from last year’s Wimbledon due to injury.

The 40-year-old appeared for her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich with heavy strapping on her thigh and retired during the opening set after slipping twice.

World number two Daniil Medvedev is among the Russian and Belarusian players who have been banned by the All-England Club following the invasion of Ukraine.

But former world number one Naomi Osaka is included. The 24-year-old said last month that she was “not 100% sure” if she would compete after the WTA stripped the tournament of ranking points due to the exclusion of players from Russia and Belarus.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge. The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.
HEALTH
newschain

Louis shares cuddle with Charles as he sits on his grandpa’s lap

Playful Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandpa the Prince of Wales as he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant. Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Roger Federer
newschain

Sing-song for royals as George and Charlotte join flag-waving Windsors

The royal family sang along, waved their arms and shared laughs as they enjoyed a night out at the Platinum Party at the Palace. Princess Charlotte and Prince George sat in front row of the royal box between their parents, clapping along to Queen + Adam Lambert’s performance of Don’t Stop Me Now, as the youngsters stayed up late to make a surprise appearance.
WORLD
newschain

Queen wears green as Platinum Jubilee celebrations conclude

The Queen chose to wear bright green as she brought Platinum Jubilee celebrations to a close on Sunday. The monarch appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace wearing a Stewart Parvin outfit – a vibrant green double crepe wool dress and coat, adorned with the Bow Brooch. Her outfit...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Entry#The Atp Tour#Swiss#Wta#Russian#Belarusian
newschain

Royal revellers hope to see Queen on final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Platinum Jubilee celebrations will draw to a close with a colourful street pageant which royal revellers hope will be capped by a Buckingham Palace appearance by the Queen. The monarch received affectionate tributes from the Prince of Wales and national figures during Saturday night’s Platinum Party at the Palace that saw Sir Rod Stewart, Diana Ross and Duran Duran perform for thousands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Andy Murray eases through Boss Open first round in Stuttgart

Andy Murray began his campaign at the Boss Open in Stuttgart with victory over Australia’s Christopher O’Connell. The two-time Wimbledon champion lost in the semi-finals of the second-tier Challenger event in Surbiton last week and has headed to Germany to continue his grass-court season. He lost the first...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Platinum Jubilee Pageant begins with pomp and pageantry

Pomp and pageantry kicked off the final day of festivities celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign as a ceremonial military procession launched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Guardsmen, Gurkhas, Royal Marines and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in their breastplates and plumed feathers were among the hundreds of servicemen and women who led the way marching along the streets around Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
newschain

Queen launches Platinum Party with tea with Paddington

The Queen brought the house down at her own Platinum Jubilee party when she was joined for a cream tea by a national treasure – Paddington Bear. For the 2012 Olympic opening ceremony, James Bond famously made an appearance with the Queen – and now it was the turn of everyone’s favourite Peruvian bear – who was filmed alongside the monarch.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Tropical Storm Alex forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning on a track to come ashore in southern Florida with heavy rain and gusty winds. National Hurricane Centre forecasters said in an advisory at 5am local time that Alex...
FORT PIERCE, FL
newschain

William pays tribute to the Queen’s optimism in Jubilee concert speech

The Duke of Cambridge hailed the Platinum Jubilee concert as full of “optimism and joy” as he praised the Queen for her “hope” in the future of the planet. William paid tribute to the positive outlook of his grandmother during a segment of the Platinum Party at the Palace dedicated to the environment and featuring Sir David Attenborough.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy