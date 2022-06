Aaron Donald’s future with the Los Angeles Rams had become unclear following comments from the star defenseman that he’d consider retiring if he wasn’t satisfied with his contract. Well, Rams fans need not worry anymore, as Donald and the franchise have agreed to a massive new three-year contract extension that will see the star defensive lineman become one of football’s biggest earners. According to Ian Rapoport, Donald is due to get an increase of $40 million over the next three seasons, and is now penciled in to make $65 million in guaranteed money in that span, and could potentially earn as much as $95 million over the course of his new extension.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO