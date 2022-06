A truck driver was hurt after his rig overturned onto the Pennyrile Parkway Monday afternoon. The Christian County Sheriff’s Department says 34-year old Dovran Soyunov of Illinois had been headed north near the Crofton exit when he drifted to the right when someone cut him off in traffic. His semi then went to the left into the median and overturned after striking a turnaround point.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO