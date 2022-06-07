ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

2022 06/07 – Gloria June Wininger

By Bruce Kropp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGloria June Wininger, 80, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home at 12:00 am June 3, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born October 2, 1941, in Mount Vernon to the late Dalton and Doris...

2022 06/09 – James A. Maxham

James A. Maxham, 82 of Mt. Vernon passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on March 15, 1940, the son of John Maxham and Thea Rosenburgh in Charleston, Illinois. He married Barbara Karch on January 15, 1982, in Woodlawn, Illinois and she survives him.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
2022 06/10 – Phyllis Joan Gowler

Phyllis Joan Gowler, 85, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 7:00 pm June 6, 2022, at Mount Vernon Countryside Manor in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born May 25, 1937, in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Reverend Ace and Amy Summers. Phyllis is survived by her son, Blake Gowler and wife, Janna of Mount Vernon, Illinois; grandchildren, Lenzi Gowler of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Danielle Organ of McLeansboro, Illinois, Michaela Harrison of Fairfield, Illinois, Andrea Belfiore of Salem, Illinois; several great-grandchildren; and special friends, Myron and Cheryl Foley.In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her sons, Brent and Brad Morlan; daughter, Beth Morlan; granddaughter, Amy Morlan; great-granddaughter, Vivienne King; brother, Jimmy Summers; and sisters, Patty, Charlotte, and Patsy.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
2022 06/08 – Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Heck

Kathleen “Kathy” Heck, 84, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 11:30 pm June 4, 2022, at Mount Vernon Health Care Center in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born June 17, 1937, in Tupelo, Mississippi to the late Charles and Eunice Bell (Moss) Mays. Kathy married Gilbert Sherman Heck on June 3, 1954. They were blessed with nearly seventeen years of marriage before he preceded her in death in February of 1971.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Transgender athletes banned from women’s sports in Louisiana

(BATON ROUGE, La.) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards didn’t veto or approve the Republican-led Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, by the end of the legislative session Monday. The now-law that bans transgender women from participating in women’s sports. “Whether it’s intended or not, the effect...
LOUISIANA STATE
Mount Vernon, IL
Obituaries
Marion County falls back to low level of COVID cases; Clinton County raises to medium

After spending one week on the medium-risk level for COVID-19, Marion County dropped back to the low level when new weekly results were released on Friday. The CDC COVID tracker is reporting 36 new cases in Marion County for the past week along with two new hospitalizations. Marion County Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow reported no additional deaths. One congregate-care facility remains on outbreak status for the third week, meaning at least two related cases have been reported.
MARION COUNTY, IL
David McCormick concedes Senate race to celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz

(HARRISBURG, Pa.) — Hedge fund manager David McCormick conceded the Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania to celebrity TV Dr. Mehmet Oz. McCormick announced the decision on Friday, cutting short a recount process of the May 17 contest. “I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished this campaign,” McCormick said....
HARRISBURG, PA
US Senator Dick Durbin weighs in on gun control controversy

There have been additional calls for action on gun control in the wake of shootings in places like Uvalde, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. US Senator Dick Durbin is the latest to speak about weapons like assault rifles being in the hands of the general public. In the past week alone,...
TULSA, OK

