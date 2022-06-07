2022 06/07 – Gloria June Wininger

Phyllis Joan Gowler, 85, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 7:00 pm June 6, 2022, at Mount Vernon Countryside Manor in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born May 25, 1937, in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Reverend Ace and Amy Summers. Phyllis is survived by her son, Blake Gowler and wife, Janna of Mount Vernon, Illinois; grandchildren, Lenzi Gowler of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Danielle Organ of McLeansboro, Illinois, Michaela Harrison of Fairfield, Illinois, Andrea Belfiore of Salem, Illinois; several great-grandchildren; and special friends, Myron and Cheryl Foley.In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her sons, Brent and Brad Morlan; daughter, Beth Morlan; granddaughter, Amy Morlan; great-granddaughter, Vivienne King; brother, Jimmy Summers; and sisters, Patty, Charlotte, and Patsy.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO