Alex coming to South Florida

Late start outta ft Lauderdale today, hit the cut at 915 and headed SE. Flat calm with a little SW breeze. Found weeds in 700 but broken up so continued out to 850 where we put the spread out trolling south. Worked it for 45 mins with nothing to show so ran off to find something better. Made it out to 20 miles off haulover and worked a broken up line pulling in a small 24 inch mahi. Decided to run back in to try and drop for some tiles. Unsuccessful on the tiles, current was ripping at 4.5 knots. Bounced around from 7-850 hitting the bigger mats and got in to some schoolies, only 1 keeper outta 8 or so fish. Called it a day at 330 and back at the dock by 4. Slim pickings out there and not the amount of debris I thought would be out there after the storm.

21 HOURS AGO