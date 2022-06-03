ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

Alex coming to South Florida

floridasportsman.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWind in Key Largo right now is 5 mph... Hoping everyone stays safe. Too bad it doesn’t travel farther north as we could use the rain. My entire...

forums.floridasportsman.com

Comments / 1

Related
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Florida at high risk of straining hospitals, more

1. Much of Florida at high risk of straining hospitals. The latest wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by omicron subvariants of the coronavirus, has surged so much that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people in most of central and southern Florida should mask up while indoors.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

The Best Florida Golf Courses You Must Visit in 2022

Since Florida is famous for its perpetual sunshine, it makes sense that it’s home to some truly incredible golf courses. Are you visiting Florida and want to squeeze in a round of golf? Or do you live in the Sunshine State and want to play a new course? Either way, this list of the best Florida golf courses have you covered.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

6 Florida State Parks To Visit This Summer

Summer could be a great opportunity to get to know some of the best state parks located across Florida. Here are some top destinations for you to visit with your family, significant other or alone to get some rest from a busy life. Cayo Costa State Park: Campsite and Cabins.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key Largo, FL
Government
City
Okeechobee, FL
City
Key Largo, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
wqcs.org

Treasure Coast Spared the Worst

Treasure Coast -Sunday June 5, 2022: Sporadic heavy rain fell Friday night through mid-day Saturday, but the Treasure Coast avoided the worst from a tropical depression that sped west to east across the state without becoming a tropical storm as predicted. The National Hurricane Center had issued Tropical Storm Warnings...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Everything you need to know to vote by mail in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – More Floridians than ever before are voting by mail. In 2020, more than 4.8 million Floridians voted by mail, 2 million more than the number of people who voted in 2018 and in 2016. [TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida gas prices break...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Hemingway
The Veracity Report

Legal Considerations When Planning A Move To Florida

Here are 16 of the Sunshine State's Craziest Laws that are actually laws, not just internet jokes. Yes, it’s no big secret that all throughout the United States, there are some crazy laws on the books. Most of these are holdovers from a time, long ago, when most of America was a largely unexplored and unmolested frontier, but this certainly can’t be said for all of them.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Whoa! Beautiful double rainbow stuns sky over Central Florida (photos)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians were treated to a beautiful rainbow Friday afternoon – a double rainbow in some spots – to end the workweek. Several FOX 35 viewers captured some spectacular photos on their cell phones and shared them with us on the FOX 35 Orlando Facebook page. Take a look at some of them in the gallery below – and visit our Facebook page to see even more.
ORLANDO, FL
floridasportsman.com

PE 6-6

Late start outta ft Lauderdale today, hit the cut at 915 and headed SE. Flat calm with a little SW breeze. Found weeds in 700 but broken up so continued out to 850 where we put the spread out trolling south. Worked it for 45 mins with nothing to show so ran off to find something better. Made it out to 20 miles off haulover and worked a broken up line pulling in a small 24 inch mahi. Decided to run back in to try and drop for some tiles. Unsuccessful on the tiles, current was ripping at 4.5 knots. Bounced around from 7-850 hitting the bigger mats and got in to some schoolies, only 1 keeper outta 8 or so fish. Called it a day at 330 and back at the dock by 4. Slim pickings out there and not the amount of debris I thought would be out there after the storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twittershare
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Scattered downpours possible as tropical disturbance moves through South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few, gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s. Wind gusts at times will be on the order of 20-30mph, especially south of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
blackchronicle.com

Storm causes localized flooding in parts of Southwest Florida

Whereas Potential Tropical System One continues pushing by way of the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Florida’s starting to see the outcomes. Sanibel Island observed fixed rainfall from the storm all by means of the afternoon and evening on Friday. The combination of fixed rainfall and winds did protect of us away from the seashore.
SANIBEL, FL
cw34.com

Tornado touch-down, power flashes, debris in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The weather warnings came and were replaced by new ones on the Treasure Coast for more than an hour, early Monday evening. At 6:05 p.m., a strong thunderstorm capable of damaging winds and potentially a tornado entered northern St. Lucie County, and a severe thunderstorm warning was issued.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy