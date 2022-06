Illinois is getting more cameras on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, expressways, and interstates to help address Chicagoland’s highway shooting and carjacking epidemic. But unfortunately it appears that, for the sake of political expediency, elected officials are passing up an opportunity to do something about traffic violence on these roads. That’s because the state legislation that expands the use of the cameras explicitly forbids them from being used to enforce “petty offenses,” i.e. speeding.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO