ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TV5 News Update: Friday evening, June 3

WNEM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA laser pinpointed on a state police helicopter has landed a mid-Michigan man in jail. An overnight shooting between two groups of people in Saginaw left...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Suspect arraigned for arson of downtown Saginaw building

City officials planning anti-violence event, gun drop-off in wake of multiple Saginaw shootings. Gun violence continues to plague the country including in mid-Michigan after a weekend shooting left three people dead and two others injured. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Although rain will be likely for some as we start...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, June 7

Here are the top stories we are following for Tuesday morning, June 7. City officials planning anti-violence event, gun drop-off in wake of multiple Saginaw shootings. Gun violence continues to plague the country including in mid-Michigan after a weekend shooting left three people dead and two others injured. First Warn...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, June 5

A laser pinpointed on a state police helicopter has landed a mid-Michigan man in jail. Here are the top stories we are following Friday evening, June 3. An overnight shooting between two groups of people in Saginaw left one person injured, according to Michigan State Police. Deadly crashes reach 16-year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tv5#Violent Crime#Tv5 News#The Michigan State Police#Trooper 3
WLUC

Officials: 3 children, 2 adults dead after Flint house fire

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Three children and two adults have died and another child was injured following an early morning fire at a Flint home. The blaze was reported about 4:40 a.m. Monday, Flint Police Chief Terence Green told WNEM-TV. Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton told WEYI-TV the home...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP: Two Crashes At Same Time On I-75 In Oakland County, Both Drivers Impaired

(CBS DETROIT) – A rollover crash and a pile-up involving five cars were caused by two impaired drivers on I-75 in Madison Heights. Police say on June 6, at 12:30 a.m. they first received 911 calls of a rollover blocking crash on northbound I-75 near 13 Mile Road, and before MSP troopers arrived at the scene, they received reports of another crash. The second crash involved five vehicles, also blocking the highway. Both of these crashes caused the freeway to close. According to MSP, an investigation revealed both drivers were impaired and they were arrested at the scene. There were minor injuries in both crashes. Both crashes are still under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: 3 kids, 2 adults killed in house fire

City officials planning anti-violence event, gun drop-off in wake of multiple Saginaw shootings. Gun violence continues to plague the country including in mid-Michigan after a weekend shooting left three people dead and two others injured. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Although rain will be likely for some as we start...
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Crime Stoppers Announces Bay City Officer of the Year

(photo courtesy Bill Hewitt) Bay County Crime Stoppers presented two local police officers with Officer of the Year honors on Monday, June 6 at the Bay City Commission meeting. Crime Stoppers Vice President Teresa Tromba announced the award for Bay City Department of Public Safety Officer Brandon Cooper. Cooper has...
BAY CITY, MI
Detroit News

Panicked calls before learning fire kills 5 in Flint family

Flint — It was news Resheema Whitner never imagined hearing. A panicked call from a relative out of state early Monday about a devastating fire at her cousin's home blocks away spurred the city native to rush over, where she saw the smoldering remains and learned the unfathomable truth.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

3 People Killed In Early Morning Shooting In Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Three people were killed in an early morning shooting in Michigan, authorities said Sunday. MLive.com reported that police responded to a report of multiple gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. in Saginaw, around 100 miles northwest of Detroit Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman died later at a hospital of her wounds. Two other men also were shot. They arrived at a hospital in personal vehicles and were being treated for their injuries, according to a news release from the Saginaw Police Department. A message left with detectives Sunday afternoon seeking more information wasn’t immediately...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Arson suspect arrested in Saginaw County

SAGINAW, Mich. - One person has been arrested in Saginaw County after a suspicious fire. Back on May 29th, the Saginaw Fire Department responded to a two story vacant building heavily engulfed in flames on Lapeer Ave. Crews were able to extinguish the fire without any injuries. Investigators found the...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pontiac man set on fire, suffers severe burns due to debt, sheriff says

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for setting another man on fire due to a debt owed. The sheriff held a press conference on Monday to discuss this and two other case. In this case in Pontiac, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said they were called around 6:45 p.m. on Friday to Huron Street after a man was set on fire.
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Police identify pregnant woman, 2 men killed in Saginaw early Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the two men and woman who were shot and killed at a Saginaw residence early Sunday. Police say 24-year-old Mariano Escareno and 24-year-old Rafael Campos, both of Saginaw, died at the scene in the 300 block of South 11th Street around 2:30 p.m. An...
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclist killed by drunken driver on Woodward

A Warren man was killed by a drunken driver as he rode his motorcycle on Woodward in Pontiac over the weekend. A 63-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he pulled in front of the victim, Wyatt Streetman.
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

43-year-old critical after minibike crashes into a tree in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 43-year-old man suffered critical injuries after his minibike hit a tree in Flint on Saturday evening. Police say Bret VanBuren was riding the minibike north on Norbert Street near Fremont Street around 9:30 p.m. when he went off the roadway and slammed into a tree.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy