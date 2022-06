Washington — Moscow on Monday warned several U.S. media outlets of retaliatory measures in response to what it views as restrictions on Russian media. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova met with representatives of a dozen U.S. media outlets in Moscow. According to a journalist with knowledge of the meeting, she made clear "that if the U.S. government doesn't change its attitude toward Russian journalists working in the United States, Russia will carry out similar action against us."

