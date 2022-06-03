ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-03 16:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. These thunderstorms will produce...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso; Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO AND NORTHERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 257 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Hanover, or 22 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pueblo Depot. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arthur, Blaine, Brown, Buffalo, Chase, Cherry, Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arthur; Blaine; Brown; Buffalo; Chase; Cherry; Custer; Dawson; Franklin; Frontier; Furnas; Garfield; Gosper; Grant; Greeley; Hall; Harlan; Hayes; Hooker; Howard; Kearney; Keith; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Perkins; Phelps; Rock; Sherman; Thomas; Valley; Webster; Wheeler SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 311 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARTHUR BLAINE BROWN BUFFALO CHASE CHERRY CUSTER DAWSON FRANKLIN FRONTIER FURNAS GARFIELD GOSPER GRANT GREELEY HALL HARLAN HAYES HOOKER HOWARD KEARNEY KEITH LINCOLN LOGAN LOUP MCPHERSON PERKINS PHELPS ROCK SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY WEBSTER WHEELER
ADAMS COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy