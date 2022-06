The state of Montana could make history in the next few months and it all revolves around a horrific crime that took place in West Yellowstone back in February of 2020. Of course, we're talking about the case against Patricia Batts. Batts is accused, along with several other family members of killing her 12-year-old grandson. If Batts is convicted and the death penalty is carried out, she would become the first woman in the history of Montana to receive that punishment.

8 HOURS AGO