St. Andrew’s celebrates 11 seniors with signing ceremony
BARRINGTON (WPRI) – Signing ceremonies continued Friday for student-athletes across the state. St. Andrew’s school celebrated 11 seniors, soccer and basketball players, heading to schools like Union, Clarkson and the University of New Orleans.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
