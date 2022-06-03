ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrington, RI

St. Andrew’s celebrates 11 seniors with signing ceremony

By Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

BARRINGTON (WPRI) – Signing ceremonies continued Friday for student-athletes across the state. St. Andrew’s school celebrated 11 seniors, soccer and basketball players, heading to schools like Union, Clarkson and the University of New Orleans.

