Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are set to go toe-to-toe in the Formula One championship race this season, according to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.Last year it was very much Verstappen as the title fighter against Lewis Hamilton, with Perez largely the second driver often tasked with trying to take points and places off Mercedes wherever possible.This time around, though, he has started in formidable fashion and the top three - the Red Bull duo and Ferrar’s Charles Leclerc - are separated by just 15 points after seven rounds.Perez has claimed four podium spots, with one victory in France,...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO