CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help in trying to find a Clayton County woman who has been missing for months. Authorities have been searching for Takka Felicia Chapman since May 26. Clayton County Police Department officers were called to a home along Arrowhead Boulevard in Jonesboro around 6 p.m. when family members reported her missing. They told police that no one had heard from her since September 2021, according to the agency.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO