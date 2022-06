Click here to read the full article. Bill Kramer, director and president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, has been tapped as the new Academy CEO, replacing the outgoing Dawn Hudson. Kramer, who was unanimously elected by the AMPAS board, will assume his new role on July 18. Hudson will remain with the Academy as an advisor during the transition period. Kramer will lead the global membership, the Oscars, the institution’s education and emerging talent initiatives, the Academy’s extensive collections housed in the Margaret Herrick Library and Academy Film Archive, and the Academy Museum and its ongoing calendar of exhibitions,...

MUSEUMS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO