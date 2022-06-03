Little Rock police investigating a shooting in the Hillcrest neighborhood

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened in the Hillcrest neighborhood on the 3800 block of Kavanaugh Blvd at Arbor Pointe Apartments Thursday.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Emergency Room of UAMS where they spoke with the victim.

Police say the victim stated they were attempting to sell puppies at the location at the time of the gunshots. The victim said they dropped to the ground during the gunfire and noticed later that they had been shot in the arm.

While investigating the crime scene, officers located shell casings and discovered that two vehicles and a residence had been struck by bullets.

Officials with the LRPD have not announced a suspect in the shooting but ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact them at 501-371-4829.

