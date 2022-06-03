ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Weekend Planner

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re willing to put up with the heat and humidity. there’s...

www.wcjb.com

WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s not just Lake City but on Monday, Bradford County commissioners will discuss how to fill their open county manager position. They have had interim county managers since the end of 2019. On Tuesday, Ocala Breeders Sales kicks off their three-day June sale of two-year-olds...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Making tacos

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For those of you looking for a fresh and healthy dinner option,. our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness show us a Tuesday classic. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

HCA’s 5th hybrid cath lab is now open at North Florida Hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A hospital in Gainesville is celebrating the opening of a new cardiovascular lab. HCA’s 5th hybrid cath lab opened at North Florida Hospital. It was built to operating room specification with an advanced imaging system. The lab allows medical professionals to perform both cardiac and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for strangling girlfriend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after he was accused of strangling his girlfriend. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies reported that 28-year-old Joseph Landmark became aggressive towards her after their son had climbed into the toilet. The girlfriend said she thought it was funny. Landmark then grabbed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala accepting applications for street banner lottery

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala is accepting applications for their street banner lottery from now through Monday. These banners will be located at the 1100 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard and at the 1300 block of West Silver Springs Boulevard. Each winning banner will be reserved...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

UF Health and Jupiter Medical announce new partnership

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health and Jupiter Medical Center announced plans to develop clinical facilities in Palm Beach and Martin counties and surrounding communities on Tuesday. This partnership is expected to allow more access to clinical trials and increase population health for residents. In addition to this collaboration, UF...
GAINESVILLE, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
WCJB

HCA Florida West Marion Hospital appoints new Chief Nursing Officer

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida West Marion Hospital announced the appointment of Suha “Sue” DeLeon as Chief Nursing Officer. DeLeon has previously served HCA Florida in multiple capacities, including working as a medical surgical nurse at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. DeLeon is returning...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Urgent care facility coming to east Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of east Gainesville are getting a new development in the area. On June 6th, community members listened to a panel that discussed rezoning a vacant area that UF Health Shands owns. This is long overdue as the area needs an urgent care facility. That is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting over the weekend left one teenage girl dead at a mobile home park in Gainesville. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene of Palms of Archer Mobile Home Park around 2:15 am on Sunday. Several neighbors, including Edward Washington, said they were...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Petition forms in support of FGC to take over Lake Shore Hospital

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -A petition to hand over hospital operations to Florida Gateway College has gained attention on social media. The petition is on Floridians for Government Accountability’s Facebook page. Although, the decision is ultimately up to Lake Shore Hospital Authority board members. At their special meeting set...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Teenager pronounced dead after a shooting at a trailer park

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen is dead after a shooting at a trailer park. The 16-year old was shot early yesterday morning at the Palms of Archer off Archer Road. The teen was taken to a hospital where they later passed away. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man dies in morning motorcycle crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash during Monday morning’s commute. It was just before 7 a.m. when the two collided. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. According to a police update, the R and L transport dump truck was traveling...
OCALA, FL

