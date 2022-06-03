Weekend Planner

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s not just Lake City but on Monday, Bradford County commissioners will discuss how to fill their open county manager position. They have had interim county managers since the end of 2019. On Tuesday, Ocala Breeders Sales kicks off their three-day June sale of two-year-olds...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For those of you looking for a fresh and healthy dinner option,. our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness show us a Tuesday classic.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The HCA Florida North Florida Hospital hosted a butterfly release ceremony Tuesday. This ceremony was in celebration of National Cancer Survivors Awareness Day. The event was held at the NFH Duck Pond at 10 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A hospital in Gainesville is celebrating the opening of a new cardiovascular lab. HCA’s 5th hybrid cath lab opened at North Florida Hospital. It was built to operating room specification with an advanced imaging system. The lab allows medical professionals to perform both cardiac and...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after he was accused of strangling his girlfriend. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies reported that 28-year-old Joseph Landmark became aggressive towards her after their son had climbed into the toilet. The girlfriend said she thought it was funny. Landmark then grabbed...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala is accepting applications for their street banner lottery from now through Monday. These banners will be located at the 1100 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard and at the 1300 block of West Silver Springs Boulevard. Each winning banner will be reserved...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Ocala, who have experienced traumatic events, are getting a little help. Our friends from the CEP share with us how tiny horses are bringing therapy to those in need.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health and Jupiter Medical Center announced plans to develop clinical facilities in Palm Beach and Martin counties and surrounding communities on Tuesday. This partnership is expected to allow more access to clinical trials and increase population health for residents. In addition to this collaboration, UF...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida West Marion Hospital announced the appointment of Suha “Sue” DeLeon as Chief Nursing Officer. DeLeon has previously served HCA Florida in multiple capacities, including working as a medical surgical nurse at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. DeLeon is returning...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of east Gainesville are getting a new development in the area. On June 6th, community members listened to a panel that discussed rezoning a vacant area that UF Health Shands owns. This is long overdue as the area needs an urgent care facility. That is...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drill teams of horses showed off their equine skills while competing in Marion County. The Sunshine State Mounted Drill Team Association was founded on fair play and sportsmanship. Teams from across the state competed at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala as riders and their horses...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting over the weekend left one teenage girl dead at a mobile home park in Gainesville. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene of Palms of Archer Mobile Home Park around 2:15 am on Sunday. Several neighbors, including Edward Washington, said they were...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People came together for a Celebration of Freedom speaker event at the Newberry Branch Library. June 19th or Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of emancipation, but freedom was proclaimed in Florida on May 20th of 1865. Many of the events leading up to Juneteenth...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Florida baseball fans will say the five and-a-half hour rain delay that halted play in the top of the 7th, with two outs, against Oklahoma in the NCAA Gainesville Regional Championship is to blame for the loss of momentum and the chance at advancing to the Super Regionals.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -A petition to hand over hospital operations to Florida Gateway College has gained attention on social media. The petition is on Floridians for Government Accountability’s Facebook page. Although, the decision is ultimately up to Lake Shore Hospital Authority board members. At their special meeting set...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen is dead after a shooting at a trailer park. The 16-year old was shot early yesterday morning at the Palms of Archer off Archer Road. The teen was taken to a hospital where they later passed away.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Sand Bluff Solar Project announcement will be happening. This comes after a long battle over a solar facility near Archer. Community leaders from Archer’s historic African-American community and Origis Energy representatives are coming together for this announcement. There will be speeches as well as...
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - “The Florida Spring Lands” is what the tourism development council wants Lake City to be known as. Through research and conversations with community members, the springs, including the Ichetucknee, is the main draw for tourists. This is why the new logo has a...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash during Monday morning’s commute. It was just before 7 a.m. when the two collided. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. According to a police update, the R and L transport dump truck was traveling...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With their backs against the wall and postseason life on the line, the Florida baseball team found a way to hold off a fierce comeback by Central Michigan and exact revenge against Oklahoma to force a winner-take-all showdown with OU in the NCAA Gainesville Regional Championship.
