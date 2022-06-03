ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Talk show host Wendy Williams placed under court-ordered financial guardianship

By Justyn Melrose
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tHl5_0fzwaWAR00

(WGHP) — In her medical absence from “The Wendy Williams Show,” six-time Emmy-nominated talk show host Wendy Williams has been fighting to take back control of her bank accounts.

The daytime talk show announced in October 2021 that Williams had experienced “serious complications” from Graves’ disease and a thyroid condition. The show continued on without the titular host, instead featuring guest hosts.

Attorney La’Shawn Thomas told The Hollywood Reporter that Williams asked Wells Fargo for her bank statements so she could switch banks over suspicions about her former Wells Fargo financial adviser Lori Schiller.

Depp and Heard face uncertain careers after trial

Wells Fargo refused and put a temporary hold on Williams’ account, claiming that she was “incapacitated” and a “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation,” before filing a petition for guardianship, according to Variety . Williams says she fired Schiller, but Wells Fargo continued its refusal to give her full access to her accounts.

Williams and Thomas have denied any claims that she is not well enough to look after her own money. During her time away from the show, Williams has “employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns,” Thomas said in a statement obtained by Variety.

Wells Fargo issued a statement at the time in an apparent effort to address Williams’ concerns that she would be unable to pay her mortgage and employee wages.

“Wells Fargo’s priority is the financial well-being of Ms. Williams and the preservation of her privacy,” the bank said. “As we have expressed to the Court, Wells Fargo is open to working with Ms. Williams’ counsel to release funds directly to her creditors for bills historically and regularly paid from her accounts.”

A temporary guardian was appointed in March, and, in May, a New York judge appointed a new guardian in a move that effectively removed Wells Fargo from operational control of Williams’ funds, Deadline reports. The new guardian’s identity has not been publicly revealed.

Despite the update, Williams and her attorney continue to push back.

“Please be advised that Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court. Wendy has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money” Thomas said according to Page Six .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Prichard Police make arrest in double homicide

UPDATE (6:01 p.m.): Julian Woods faces three counts of murder. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police have identified one suspect in the double homicide that happened Wednesday, June 1.  Julian Woods, 26, was taken into custody and transported to Mobile Metro jail Monday, June 6. Woods was identified as a suspect in a double homicide […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire chief arrested for murder of Pensacola business owner

UPDATE (3:36 p.m.): The Baker Fire Department has suspended Brian Easterling or his duties as Chief of Department. The Assistant Chief, Mark McKenzie, has been appointed acting Fire Chief. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire department chief from Okaloosa County was arrested and charged with the murder of a Pensacola business owner, according to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Schiller
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Depp
WKRG News 5

2 women possibly drugged at Coyote Ugly nightclub in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff deputies were called to a Destin nightclub where two women were possibly drugged. Deputies received reports from Coyote Ugly Saloon at Harbor Boulevard after a woman was found passed out in the women’s restroom. Deputies also spotted two women walking out of the nightclub, one carrying […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Boat crashes into beach at full speed near Destin jetties

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE — 12:30 pm — Destin Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Mike Landis said 3 people were transported from a boat crash Sunday night to the Coast Guard station on Okaloosa Island. BC Landis said the call came in around 8:50 Sunday night for a crash into the Marler Bridge. Landis said the […]
DESTIN, FL
Complex

D.L. Hughley Responds to Mo’Nique’s Contract Dispute Claim (UPDATE)

UPDATED 5/30, 12:30 p.m. ET: The latest chapter in the rift between Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley is still unfolding. “The fact that you point the people to the ticket stubs for the order of the names versus to your contract implies that you don’t have a contract that shows you are the headliner like I do,” Mo’Nique responded in a lengthy Instagram post. “Either show your contract or be quiet.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wghp
WKRG News 5

2 police chases end in crashes over weekend: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department had a busy weekend with two police chases ending in crashes. On Friday, June 3 just after 1:15 p.m., Mobile police attempted to stop a car at Overlook Road and Athey Road when the driver refused to stop, according to a MPD news release. After […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man murdered Saturday morning in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A news release from Mobile Police says they are investigating the 24th murder of the year. Mobile Police say a man was killed when he was shot in the face. The victim’s body was found on Author Street near Lincoln Avenue at about 11:30 Saturday morning. That’s off Paper Mill Road […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WKRG News 5

Armed robbery occurs at Moffett Road gas station: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A gas station on Moffett Road was robbed on Saturday, June 4 just after midnight, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. A Chevron gas station employee was the victim of an armed robbery. Police were called to the gas station, located at 4126 Moffett Road, for the alleged robbery. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman dies in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced that a woman from Mobile died in a crash on Saturday, June 4. Carrie C. Kaoui, 53, was killed when the 2022 BMW she was driving and left the roadway. The car hit a utility pole, overturned, and hit a tree. Kaoui […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Monroeville Police investigate drive-by shooting

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Monroeville Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Sunday night on Snowden Road in the Mexia community. Police say around 11:15 p.m. they received information about a shooting that occurred moments earlier. When officers arrived to Snowden Road they found a man shot in the leg. He was transported to […]
MONROEVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

12-year-old runaway arrested driving stolen car: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old was arrested by Mobile Police after he was found driving a car that had previously been reported stolen, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. On Saturday, June 4 at 3:45 a.m., police were called to Sollie Road because of a runaway in a stolen car. The car […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Body found near Grande Lagoon in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man’s body was recovered Saturday night near Grande Lagoon in Pensacola.  The U.S. Coast Guard Sector in New Orleans was called about a man spotted in the water. The man “entered” the water from a 42-foot catamaran Saturday, June 4. The man never came up and first responders were […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pace man dies in bicycle crash in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities with the Florida Highway Patrol say a man from Pace is dead after a bicycle crash in Santa Rosa County. According to a crash report, troopers responded to the area of Highway 90 and Pace Patriot Boulevard at about 3:15 Saturday afternoon. The report says a 69-year-old man […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy