Philadelphia, PA

Hall of Famer John Smoltz previews Angels vs Phillies series, Ohtani's greatness I Flippin' Bats

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Verlander welcomes Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz on to...

www.foxsports.com

The Spun

John Smoltz Opinion Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

An opinion from ex-MLB star turned analyst John Smoltz went viral on social media on Saturday night. Smoltz, one of the best pitchers in MLB history, believes that Shohei Ohtani could be better off focusing on just one position. The longtime MLB analyst believes that Ohtani could be the Jacob...
MLB
numberfire.com

Mickey Moniak not in Phillies' Sunday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Mickey Moniak is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Moniak is being replaced in center field by Odubel Herrera versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 14 plate appearances this season, Moniak has a .154 batting average with a .368 OPS and 1...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Yankees Fan Goes Viral During Uncomfortable Video

A New York Yankees fan couple went viral during an uncomfortable video outside of the ballpark in the Bronx this week. During the video, the couple was asked if they would give their significant other a "hall pass" if it guaranteed a New York Yankees World Series. The woman says...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Player Who's Hit Him The Hardest

Tom Brady has played in the National Football League for more than 20 years. The legendary NFL quarterback, who's won seven Super Bowls, has survived this long by managing to not take too many devastating hits in the pocket. Brady has gotten rocked a few times, though. However, one hit...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Mets manager pulls starter mid at-bat after 1 pitch to Mookie Betts

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter apparently had a very short leash when it came to starting pitcher David Peterson facing Mookie Betts. During the fourth inning of Saturday’s game between the Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, Betts came to the plate with two outs and one runner on base. Betts, representing the tying run, lined a first pitch curveball from Peterson just foul. Showalter immediately made a beeline to the mound to take out Peterson and bring in Colin Holderman, who struck Betts out to end the inning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Umpires bar Dodgers' Roberts from pitching position player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Umpires barred Dodgers manager Dave Roberts from using a position player to pitch the ninth inning against the New York Mets on Saturday night, enforcing a rule Roberts apparently did not know that prevents teams from using non-pitchers with a deficit of five runs or fewer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Phillies make history in unforgettable sweep of Angels

The Phillies desperately needed wins in the wake of the firing of manager Joe Girardi, and they got them at the hands of perhaps the only MLB team in more desperate need of a win in the Los Angeles Angels. They didn’t just close out the sweep with a dramatic comeback, they made team history in the process.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

MLB Fans Are Debating Controversial John Smoltz Take

John Smoltz had an interesting take on Shohei Ohtani on Saturday night. He was the color commentator for the Angels-Phillies game on Fox and said that if Ohtani focused only on pitching, he'd be the best pitcher in the American League. "If he never hit again and concentrated on only...
MLB
FanSided

Chants to replace ‘Yankees Suck!’ at Fenway Park while Sox are losing to Reds

In case you opted out of watching the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night while the New York Yankees were busy smacking the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 9-1, the boys from Beantown put the hurt on the last-place — nah, just kidding, they struggled to hit the Reds just like they struggled to hit the Orioles before them. Turns out teams have ups and downs over the course of a long season, and a four-game sweep over the Mariners didn’t ensure a World Series. Who knew?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Golf Digest

Plunking four straight batters in the ninth inning is a heck of a way to lose a ballgame

Watch baseball long enough and you’ll see all sorts of walk-offs. Singles, homers, balks, bunts, and bloops. You might even see a grand slam, a wild pitch, or a runner steal home. They’re rare, but they happen. What hasn’t happened, or at least not that we’ve seen, is what went down in the 9th-inning of double-A ball between the Biloxi Shuckers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Sunday. The Yahoos came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth needing three runs to win it, which they proceeded to get with a little help from the Shuckers’ closer, who plunked [full LeBron voice] not one, not two, not three but four consecutive batters to end the game.
BASEBALL
FOX Sports

Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday

LINE: Cardinals -141, Cubs +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs square off against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Chicago is 23-31 overall and 11-19 at home. The Cubs have hit 55 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL. St. Louis is 31-23...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Dodgers bring 2-1 series lead over Mets into game 4

LINE: Dodgers -180, Mets +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the New York Mets. Los Angeles has a 35-18 record overall and a 17-9 record at home. The Dodgers have the top team slugging percentage in the NL at .427.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Marlins’ Avisail Garcia victim of terrible strike call by umpire Bill Miller

Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia was the victim of a terrible strike call by umpire Bill Miller on Saturday night. Garcia was batting in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 4-4 game between his Marlins and the San Francisco Giants. Leadoff batter Jesus Aguilar reached on an infield single. Then Garcia came up and started off with a 3-0 count. After a strike to make it 3-1, Tyler Rogers threw an inside pitch on Garcia that Miller somehow called a strike.
MIAMI, FL

