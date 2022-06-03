Car-Mart collects fans to give to elderly

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Car-Mart in Fayetteville and the Area Agency on Aging are teaming up to provide an escape from the heat for area seniors.

Car-Mart is collecting fans to provide to the agency’s clients. Their goal is 3,000 fans.

While the temperatures aren’t bad right now, they will rise by the summer, and that can be a real danger to the elderly. The effort intends to keep them safe and comfortable.

“We know that it’s uncomfortable for some people who don’t have air conditioning, and we just want to make them cooler and more comfortable,” said Ashley Silk, manager at Car-Mart.

Car-Mart has been doing the fan drive for 25 years.

