ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Talk show host Wendy Williams placed under court-ordered financial guardianship

By Justyn Melrose
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2Voj_0fzwWnii00

(WGHP) — In her medical absence from “The Wendy Williams Show,” six-time Emmy-nominated talk show host Wendy Williams has been fighting to take back control of her bank accounts.

The daytime talk show announced in October 2021 that Williams had experienced “serious complications” from Graves’ disease and a thyroid condition. The show continued on without the titular host, instead featuring guest hosts.

Attorney La’Shawn Thomas told The Hollywood Reporter that Williams asked Wells Fargo for her bank statements so she could switch banks over suspicions about her former Wells Fargo financial adviser Lori Schiller.

Depp and Heard face uncertain careers after trial

Wells Fargo refused and put a temporary hold on Williams’ account, claiming that she was “incapacitated” and a “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation,” before filing a petition for guardianship, according to Variety . Williams says she fired Schiller, but Wells Fargo continued its refusal to give her full access to her accounts.

Williams and Thomas have denied any claims that she is not well enough to look after her own money. During her time away from the show, Williams has “employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns,” Thomas said in a statement obtained by Variety.

Wells Fargo issued a statement at the time in an apparent effort to address Williams’ concerns that she would be unable to pay her mortgage and employee wages.

“Wells Fargo’s priority is the financial well-being of Ms. Williams and the preservation of her privacy,” the bank said. “As we have expressed to the Court, Wells Fargo is open to working with Ms. Williams’ counsel to release funds directly to her creditors for bills historically and regularly paid from her accounts.”

A temporary guardian was appointed in March, and, in May, a New York judge appointed a new guardian in a move that effectively removed Wells Fargo from operational control of Williams’ funds, Deadline reports. The new guardian’s identity has not been publicly revealed.

Despite the update, Williams and her attorney continue to push back.

“Please be advised that Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court. Wendy has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money” Thomas said according to Page Six .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf urges action on $2,000 direct payments

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf again called on the Legislature to support sending $2,000 checks to many Pennsylvanians. “The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

4-year-old daughter dead after high speed race involving father

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A 24-year-old and 25-year-old have been indicted on numerous charges after an impromptu high-speed road race and crash led to a 4-year-old girl losing her life. A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted two drivers involved in an October 2021 fatal crash causing the death of 4-year-old Iliana Hernandez of Silver […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
abc27 News

Waynesboro man arrested for exposing himself to woman, children

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Waynesboro man has been arrested and remanded to Franklin County Prison after exposing himself inappropriately to a woman and her five- and six-year-old daughters. According to the police report, a woman and her daughters were crossing through a parking lot on Wednesday, June 1, when they saw the man, […]
WAYNESBORO, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Schiller
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Depp
Hello Magazine

The View host makes surprising 'firing' revelation amid latest cast change

The View is taking viewers back to the very first days of the show, and as they reminisce, they are making major revelations too. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The long-time-running talk show is honoring the ladies that made it so successful when...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wghp
Closer Weekly

Andy Griffith Adopted 2 Children During His Career: Meet Daughter Dixie and Late Son Andy Jr.

Legendary actor Andy Griffith portrayed Andy Taylor, the sheriff of Mayberry, on The Andy Griffith Show for eight seasons. His fictional character was a father to son Opie Taylor, played by Ron Howard, throughout the series. In his personal life, the Tony nominee adopted two children, daughter Dixie Nann Griffith, and late son Andy Samuel “Sam” Griffith Jr. Keep scrolling to learn more about Andy’s two children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

Mo’Nique shows alleged receipts to prove that D.L. Hughley lied to her (photos)

The war between comedians Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley is growing in intensity and nastiness as they both posted alleged contract agreements on Instagram. Mo’Nique initiated the public conflict when she blasted him during a comedy concert in Detroit on Saturday, May 29, 2022, that included some vulgar jokes about Hughley’s wife. She raged that Hughley and his people had arranged a contractual agreement whereby she was named as the headliner of the show, and therefore would appear last. When the order of the comedians was allegedly changed, Mo’Nique went volcanic on Hughley and accused him of violating the contract.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

D.L. Hughley Responds to Mo’Nique’s Contract Dispute Claim (UPDATE)

UPDATED 5/30, 12:30 p.m. ET: The latest chapter in the rift between Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley is still unfolding. “The fact that you point the people to the ticket stubs for the order of the names versus to your contract implies that you don’t have a contract that shows you are the headliner like I do,” Mo’Nique responded in a lengthy Instagram post. “Either show your contract or be quiet.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Megachurch Wars With Ex-Pastor Over Claims of Diva Behavior

In April, Florida’s Celebration Church released a bombshell report on its founding pastor, claiming he was a “narcissist” who belittled staff and treated them like servants while he and his wife enjoyed a luxurious, jet-setting lifestyle and multiple mansions. Now the embattled former megachurch leader, Stovall Weems,...
RELIGION
abc27 News

Teen arrested, charged for Waynesboro school district threats

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a complaint received on Tuesday, May 31, about a masked individual who displayed a handgun and threatened students not to go to school in a social media post. After obtaining a search warrant for a residence on Harrison Avenue, […]
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27 News

Time now for Dems to worry about Fetterman? No, most say; ‘late June, going into July’ if he still can’t campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Five months before the November election, Democrats remain publicly confident in John Fetterman’s health and his prospects of defeating Mehmet Oz. “I keep hearing all this talk that people are nervous about John Fetterman’s health,” said Danielle Gross, a Democratic political commentator for abc27 News and director of communications for the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy