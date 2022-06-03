ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis stands by veto of $35M in funding for Tampa Bay Rays complex after gun control tweets

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stood by his veto of $35 million in funding for a proposed Tampa Bay Rays spring training site after the team publicly pressed for new gun control measures.

Asked about the fiscal chin music at an unrelated press conference Friday, DeSantis said he didn’t endorse routing taxpayer money to professional sports teams — especially those engaged in “activism.”

“I don’t support giving taxpayer dollars to professional sports stadiums,” he said. “Companies are free to engage with or not engage with whatever discourse they want, but clearly, it’s inappropriate to be doing tax dollars for professional sports stadiums. It’s also inappropriate to subsidize political activism of a private corporation.”

The Florida team pledged $50,000 to Everytown for Gun Safety’s Support Fund and dedicated its social media channels “to offer facts about the impacts of gun violence” after deadly recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas.

“This cannot become normal. We cannot become numb. We cannot look the other way. We all know, if nothing changes, nothing changes,” read a tweet from the team’s account.

The funds voided by DeSantis were slotted for a new team facility in Odessa, Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MkOy_0fzwWUtn00
The Rays spoke out in support of gun control, prompting the veto.
@raysbaseball/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBirG_0fzwWUtn00
Gov. Ron DeSantis is standing by his decision following veto of the funding for the Tampa Bay Rays training site after their outspoken support for gun control.
Marta Lavandier/AP

The Rays did not immediately comment on the controversy.

The veto — included in DeSantis’s state budget for next year — marks the Republican firebrand’s latest corporate confrontation over cultural flashpoints.

DeSantis led a successful campaign to strip Disney of its special tax privileges after the company opposed a bill banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for kids in kindergarten through the fourth grade.

Backers said the legislation shielded children from sexualized content. Critics said it created a stigma around the LGBTQ community and fanned hostility towards the group.

Related
AOL Corp

'They are killing babies': Texas state senator blames Republicans for anti-gun control stance

On Thursday, Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez joined Don Lemon Tonight in Uvalde, Texas, and spoke about the school shooting earlier in the week that left 19 children dead. Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, put the blame for the massacre squarely on the GOP, who blocked debate in the United States Senate on a bill that includes gun policy earlier in the day, just as it had done late last year after a school shooting in Michigan. Gutierrez pointed out that Republicans have complete control of policymaking in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
BET

Florida Gun Control Activists Disrupt Ron DeSantis Event

On Thursday (June 2), a ticketed event featuring Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was interrupted by gun control activists who tried to draw the state executive’s attention over the issue of gun safety. According to Newsweek, activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a Democrat running for Congress in November, interrupted DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
State
Texas State
City
Odessa, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Intercept

NRA Planned to Hold Fundraiser at Family Estate of Missouri Democrat and Anheuser-Busch Heir Running for Senate

After multiple murderous rampages this month, Democrats across the United States made renewed demands for elected officials to eschew the country’s relentless gun lobby and pass tighter gun control laws. An 18-year-old massacred 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, with an AR-15-style rifle on May 24 in the second-worst school shooting in American history. Just 10 days earlier, an 18-year-old racist killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket with the same kind of weapon. In the wake of these shootings, Trudy Busch Valentine, a Missouri Democrat running for U.S. Senate, made a pledge to voters.
MISSOURI STATE
Person
Ron Desantis
SFGate

After Texas shooting, Republicans face online anger over NRA money

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the hours after at least 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in the deadliest mass shooting at an American school in nearly a decade, Republicans in Congress joined the world in mourning the latest gun massacre.
UVALDE, TX
#Gun Control#Gun Violence#Veto#Politics State#Raysbaseball#The Tampa Bay Rays
New York City, NY
