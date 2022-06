A Salina man faces requested theft, drug, and weapon charges after he allegedly was seen on surveillance video taking money from an arcade game. Officers were sent to The Alley, 115 E. Ash Street, Thursday for the report of cash being stolen from a video game the day before. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning the manager told officers that the Dragon's Ascent video game keeps a total of how much money is taken in, but when he ran the report, the game was $500 short.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO