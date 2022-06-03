ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

YogaPod to open south Boulder studio

By Bizwest Staff
Colorado Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoga Pod, a wife-and-husband-owned yoga-studio chain born in Boulder, is opening its third location on Sunday at 633 S. Broadway. The south Boulder studio is in the former Yoga Loft space, which Nicole and Gerry...

www.coloradodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Daily

Registration open for the return of Boulder’s Tube to Work Day

Registration is now open for Boulder’s Tube to Work Day as the event returns from a pandemic hiatus. The event is tentatively scheduled for July 15, with a backup date of July 29 in case of high water conditions. The event has drawn upwards of 1,000 people in recent...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Rangers, residents spot young moose near Boulder library, points east

A yearling moose found its way into Boulder this past weekend and was spotted as far east as the intersection of 30th Street and Arapahoe Avenue on Sunday evening. Wildlife officers and Boulder police have been monitoring the moose’s location, said Jason Clay, a public information officer at Colorado Parks and Wildlife. If the opportunity arises, rangers may tranquilize and relocate the moose to its habitat in the mountains West of Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Renovations underway for Boulder Housing Partners’ Tantra Lake project

Boulder Housing Partners is in the process of converting 185 apartments at Tantra Lake into affordable housing. Renovations at the south Boulder complex, which was built in 1974 and acquired by BHP in 2017, include new finishes such as flooring, cabinets, countertops and paint, as well as Energy Star appliances and LED light fixtures. Kitchens will be reconfigured to allow for more reusable space, common area improvements and more.
BOULDER, CO
5280.com

4 Water-Wise Landscape Designs Created Just for Denver-Area Homes

Feeling inspired by the change of season—and the changing climate—to reconsider the plants in your yard and garden? In particular, how much water those varieties soak up when the temperatures soar?. The most practical choice is clear: Swap out moisture-loving plants for less-thirsty xeric options. But selecting the...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

These campgrounds are worth a reservation around Colorado

The old saying “know before you go” is taking on a new, heightened meaning in Colorado’s outdoors. Before we go camping, we need to know about fire restrictions, for one. Those are becoming more widespread amid this megadrought and amid waves of newcomers. The pandemic marked a period of bigger crowds across the mountains — and increased anxieties of campfires leading to bigger burns. With those crowds come new land...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado marks over 250 fires as activity increases

COLORADO SPRINGS — With more than 250 fires already this year in the Rocky Mountain region, the U.S. Forest Service said activity is up in Colorado. Jacque Buchanan, Deputy Regional Forester with the Forest Service has been with the agency for 30 years with the last 10 years in Colorado. She said that during the […]
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Watch Out for Wolves in RINO, North of Denver

Throughout the month of June, there will be a series of events in RINO, north of Lodo in Denver, to support the return of the gray wolf in Colorado: Live music on June 24 by the local band, Lost Walks; an educational event on June 9 at the Patagonia store; a mural dedication on June 18; a wolf brewery passport, and more.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Mom & Pop BBQ Restaurant Will Blow Your Mind

If you're like me you're always looking for great new food places to try out around town. I get so sick of the same old same so when I find a new place, especially one that's locally owned and operated, with great food, I've gotta tell you about it. I was watching my friend Kathie on Channel 3 last week and she introduced me to Stu, the proud creator and local owner/operator of Stuboy's BBQ, and they had my mouth watering just watching the show so I knew I had to share this hidden Colorado BBQ gem with you.
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

15 Best Things to Do in Highlands Ranch (in 2022)

An affluent community and planned suburb of Denver, there are plenty of things to do in Highlands Ranch for the whole family. I’m a Colorado local who lives fairly close to the area, and in this article, I’m going to spill my secrets about the very best activities in Highlands Ranch. Think awesome outdoor activities, museums, craft beer spots, and more.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
aboutboulder.com

Boulder County’s Moose Population is Thriving – Best Places to View Them

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado now has nearly 3,000 moose, and the moose population in Boulder County is thriving.” I think moose took off in the county once they got here,” said Dave Hoerath, a wildlife biologist with Boulder County Parks & Open Space, “because we have some very good habitat in the high country: willows and bottoms in the City of Boulder Watershed lands, as well as some of the alpine meadows in the Indian Peaks Wilderness.” Given our desirable moose habitat, where might you find them in Boulder County’s open spaces? While moose can be seen almost anywhere in Boulder County, the majority of sightings occur at Mud Lake and Caribou Ranch Open Space near Nederland, and they are also frequently reported at the Forestry Sort Yards and Reynolds Ranch.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
kolomkobir.com

If the outdoor retailer returns to Utah, it will boycott Patagonia, REI, and more

Some of the largest offshore companies in the United States are making clear that they will not attend outdoor retail, the industry’s largest trade fair, if they return to Utah. This was the subject of a letter sent to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox by The Conservation Alliance, an organization of 270 companies including REI, The North Face and Patagonia. The coalition said its members would not return unless the state changed its policies toward public lands.
UTAH STATE
CBS Denver

Any Future Gun Sales In Greenwood Village Homes Now Banned

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Greenwood Village City Council voted 5 to 3 to ban commercial gun sales in residential areas going forward. It comes after residents filed a petition when they discovered a gun shop operating out of a home. Jason Pratt’s home in the Orchard Hills neighborhood in Greenwood Village is also his business: Tomcat Tactical Firearms & Training. Some residents expressed concern when they learned of its existence. While some wanted the business moved out of the neighborhood and into a commercial area the actions taken Monday night will not impact his shop or those already operating.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Early peak runoff for Western Slope rivers

Rivers in western Colorado have already peaked for the season, creating challenging conditions for reservoir managers and rafting companies. Fueled by spring windstorms that deposited snow-devouring dust on the mountain snowpack, most streams saw their peak flows between May 19 and 21 for this year, according to data from the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Motorcycle Riders Unite In Denver For ‘Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride’ To Raise Funds For Men’s Health

(CBS4) – A classy group of folks with vintage rides took to the streets in Denver to not only show off their most stylish looks, but to also raise money for a good cause. The 11th annual Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride continues the worldwide tradition where the main goal is to raise money for men’s health. “The Distinguished Gentlemen’s ride is all about raising money and awareness for ‘Movember.’ Which is a foundation that concentrates on men’s health issues,” said John Beldock, owner of Erico Motorsports. Belock, led riders in a vintage motorcycle of his own, a 1967 T-120 Bonneville. “This is kind of one...
DENVER, CO

