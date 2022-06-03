Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-07 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Until 600 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that light to moderate rains are still occurring over this area. These rains can produce up to 1 inch of rainfall during the next couple of hours on top of the 1 to 3 inches that has fallen earlier the earlier afternoon thunderstorms. This additional rain will aggravate any ongoing flooding. Due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Homestead, Homestead Miami Speedway, The Redland, Black Point, Homestead General Airport, Turkey Point, Florida City, Leisure City, Naranja, Homestead Base, Princeton, Goulds, Homestead Bayfront Park, Richmond West, Cutler Bay, West Perrine, Palmetto Bay, Everglades National Park, South Miami Heights and Inlikita. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

