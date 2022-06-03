Former Bachelor stars Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne have 'a big career in radio' says ARN boss - as their Life Uncut podcast tops more than 1.7million downloads each month

They are arguably two of Australia's biggest podcasters.

And now a top radio boss has suggested Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne will have a 'big career in radio'.

It comes after the former reality stars took their podcast to the next level last year by signing a deal with the KIIS Network to take Life Uncut to commercial radio.

ARN Chief Content Officer Duncan Campbell told Radio Today on Thursday about signing Brittany and Laura on to the KIIS network on Saturdays.

'The Life Uncut girls are certainly very well suited to radio, and will probably have a bigger radio career in the near future,' he said.

In April, the former Bachelor stars expanded their blockbuster life Uncut podcast with a new show in their feed.

The pair launched Ask Uncut Aftermath, which is an after show to their popular Ask Uncut episodes.

'Our very first Ask Uncut aftermath, a little follow up for everyone who has ever asked the question… WHAT HAPPENED…… After an Ask Uncut episode,' they announced on Instagram.

'We have answered hundreds of questions in ask uncut over the years and given our unqualified but enthusiastic and "lived in" advice and we wanted to ask how you guys got on after.

'So welcome to our very first Ask Uncut Aftermath episode, where you will hear the follow ups to some of our favourite ask uncut questions.'

The Life Uncut Radio Show airs each weekend on KIIS, and has been a huge success so far.

Last July, Brittany and Laura celebrated Life Uncut reaching 13million downloads.

The show has grown even bigger since then, and now brings in almost 1.7million downloads each month.

It's now Australia's biggest female-fronted podcast and won the Listeners' Choice award at the Australian Podcast Awards in December.

Life Uncut is currently Australia's fourth most popular podcast, after Hamish and Andy, Case File, and The Kyle and Jackie O Show.