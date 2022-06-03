ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Bachelor stars Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne have 'a big career in radio' says ARN boss - as their Life Uncut podcast tops more than 1.7million downloads each month

By Kristy Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

They are arguably two of Australia's biggest podcasters.

And now a top radio boss has suggested Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne will have a 'big career in radio'.

It comes after the former reality stars took their podcast to the next level last year by signing a deal with the KIIS Network to take Life Uncut to commercial radio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRDnP_0fzwRF0l00
Bright future: Brittany Hockley (left) and Laura Byrne (right) have 'a big career in radio', ARN Chief Content Officer Duncan Campbell told Radio Today on Thursday 

ARN Chief Content Officer Duncan Campbell told Radio Today on Thursday about signing Brittany and Laura on to the KIIS network on Saturdays.

'The Life Uncut girls are certainly very well suited to radio, and will probably have a bigger radio career in the near future,' he said.

In April, the former Bachelor stars expanded their blockbuster life Uncut podcast with a new show in their feed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wL2kq_0fzwRF0l00
Success: The former reality stars took their podcast to the next level last year by signing a deal with the KIIS Network to take Life Uncut to commercial radio

The pair launched Ask Uncut Aftermath, which is an after show to their popular Ask Uncut episodes.

'Our very first Ask Uncut aftermath, a little follow up for everyone who has ever asked the question… WHAT HAPPENED…… After an Ask Uncut episode,' they announced on Instagram.

'We have answered hundreds of questions in ask uncut over the years and given our unqualified but enthusiastic and "lived in" advice and we wanted to ask how you guys got on after.

'So welcome to our very first Ask Uncut Aftermath episode, where you will hear the follow ups to some of our favourite ask uncut questions.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wnucw_0fzwRF0l00
Praise: 'The Life Uncut girls are certainly very well suited to radio, and will probably have a bigger radio career in the near future,' Duncan told Radio Today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05njqN_0fzwRF0l00
All smiles: In April, the pair launched Ask Uncut Aftermath, which is an after show to their popular Ask Uncut episodes

Last year, Brittany and Laura signed a deal with the KIIS Network to take Life Uncut to commercial radio.

The Life Uncut Radio Show airs each weekend on KIIS, and has been a huge success so far.

Last July, Brittany and Laura celebrated Life Uncut reaching 13million downloads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pk78H_0fzwRF0l00
Popular: The Life Uncut Radio Show airs each weekend on KIIS, and has been a huge success so far. Last July, Brittany and Laura celebrated Life Uncut reaching 13million downloads 

The show has grown even bigger since then, and now brings in almost 1.7million downloads each month.

It's now Australia's biggest female-fronted podcast and won the Listeners' Choice award at the Australian Podcast Awards in December.

Life Uncut is currently Australia's fourth most popular podcast, after Hamish and Andy, Case File, and The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cr0vv_0fzwRF0l00
Million dollar girls! The show has grown even bigger since then, and now brings in almost 1.7million downloads each month

